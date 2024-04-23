https://sputnikglobe.com/20240423/house-passes-massive-war-spending-bill-us-pushes-to-seize-russian-assets-1118065320.html

House Passes Massive War Spending Bill; US Pushes to Seize Russian Assets

The US House of Representatives has passed a massive war spending bill, which also opens the door for the seizure of Russian financial assets.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, discusses the House Ukraine spending bill and the move to seize Russian assets.Dan Lazare, independent journalist, joins us live from Columbia University to discuss the student protest and Germany’s descent into authoritarianism.KJ Noh, writer, activist, and teacher, discusses China’s military science innovations and Secretary Blinken’s visit to the Asian economic giant.Misty Winston, Political Commentator and Podcast Host, joins us to discuss the Supreme Court discussion on a homeless ban, the newest US surveillance bill, and the lawsuit against CIA spying on Assange visitors.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, researcher, joins us to discuss US troops getting thrown out of Niger and overall US imperialism in Africa.Michael Maloof, Senior Security Policy Analyst, joins us to discuss the West balancing on the edge of a direct military confrontation between nuclear powers.Esther Iverem, artist, author, independent journalist, and host of On the Ground on WPFW Pacifica Radio, joins us to discuss domestic pushback against President Biden’s Gaza policy.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss censorship as Meta declares Kit Klarenburg a dangerous individual and AI chatbots censor answers.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

