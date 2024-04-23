https://sputnikglobe.com/20240423/house-passes-ukraine-aid-students-act-for-gaza-biden-climate-record-1118064797.html
House Passes Ukraine Aid, Students Act For Gaza, Biden Climate Record
Pro-Palestinian student protests spread across US universities, and new polls show the possible impact of third parties in November.
Former US diplomat, and former senior foreign policy advisor Jim Jatras joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the provisions of the security aid package that just passed the House, including money for the Philippines, attacks on TikTok and money for Ukraine, Israel and Gaza. He also gets into former President Donald Trump’s influence on Republican Congressmen and on this bill in particular, and what to expect from State Secretary Tony Blinken’s upcoming trip to China.Longtime educator, activist, and former professor of education Bill Ayers discusses the history of student organizing on university campuses, whether Jewish students are at risk on US academic campuses, how universities are choosing to crack down on this particular protest wave, and parallels to historic campus protests.Professor of law and public policy Robert Hockett discusses opening arguments in Donald Trump's criminal trial, what exactly constitutes election interference, how strong the arguments that this prosecution is politically motivated will be, the US Supreme Court hearing a case about restrictions on camping intending to discourage homelessness, and a move to punish people who spread deepfake nudes.Author, writer, and environmental organizer Tina Landis reflects on Earth Day amid the fourth greatest mass bleaching of coral reefs in history, a state of ocean health on this planet, President Joe Biden's climate record, and how climate organizations are attempting to escape their silos to get to the root of the problem.The Misfits also discuss the most recent airplane near-misses and the CIA’s lax attitude toward sex crimes among its staff.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
