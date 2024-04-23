Pentagon Confirms Discussions Ongoing for ‘Orderly Withdrawal’ of US Troops From Niger

International
The United States and Niger have begun discussions for the orderly withdrawal of US servicemen based in that Western African country, Defense Department spokesperson Patrick Ryder confirmed.
"What I would say is that we can confirm that discussions have begun between the United States and Niger for the orderly withdrawal of US forces from the country," Ryder said during a press briefing. The Defense Department and the US Africa Command will participate in the withdrawal discussions with the Nigerien Government, Ryder added.The official further said that when it came to Western Africa and the Sahel, the Pentagon would continue to monitor potential threats to ensure the protection of US assets and interests throughout the region.Last month, a Nigerien military spokesperson said the country's transitional government, which took power in a coup last July, had terminated the military agreement with the United States with immediate effect, citing the interests of the Nigerien people. On Friday, the New York Times reported that the United States notified Niger it would withdraw some 1,000 military personnel from the country in the coming months.
23:45 GMT 23.04.2024
In this photo taken Monday, April 16, 2018, a U.S. and Niger flag are raised side by side at the base camp for air forces and other personnel supporting the construction of Niger Air Base 201 in Agadez, Niger.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States and Niger have begun discussions for the orderly withdrawal of US servicemen based in that Western African country, Defense Department spokesperson Patrick Ryder confirmed on Tuesday.
"What I would say is that we can confirm that discussions have begun between the United States and Niger for the orderly withdrawal of US forces from the country," Ryder said during a press briefing.
The Defense Department and the US Africa Command will participate in the withdrawal discussions with the Nigerien Government, Ryder added.
The official further said that when it came to Western Africa and the Sahel, the Pentagon would continue to monitor potential threats to ensure the protection of US assets and interests throughout the region.
Protests against French military in Niger - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2024
Africa
Hundreds of People Rally Against US Military Presence in Niger - Reports
21 April, 17:33 GMT
Last month, a Nigerien military spokesperson said the country's transitional government, which took power in a coup last July, had terminated the military agreement with the United States with immediate effect, citing the interests of the Nigerien people.
On Friday, the New York Times reported that the United States notified Niger it would withdraw some 1,000 military personnel from the country in the coming months.
