https://sputnikglobe.com/20240423/photos-north-korea-conducts-first-tactical-drill-simulating-nuclear-counterattack-1118069281.html
Photos: North Korea Conducts First Tactical Drill Simulating Nuclear Counterattack
Photos: North Korea Conducts First Tactical Drill Simulating Nuclear Counterattack
Sputnik International
On April 22, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has guided the first combined tactical drill simulating nuclear counterattack with the use of 600 mm super-large multiple rocket launchers.
2024-04-23T06:22+0000
2024-04-23T06:22+0000
2024-04-23T06:22+0000
multimedia
photo
north korea
kim jong-un
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/17/1118068310_0:47:900:553_1920x0_80_0_0_f2a4f752c2574afccc264301786ca7df.jpg
Monday's drill was aimed at proving the reliability of the North Korean nuclear force and strengthening it "both in quality and quantity," a North Korean state-run news agency said.The exercise, which was attended by the country’s leader Kim Jong Un, involved "firing projectiles from a super-large multiple rocket launchers with a simulated nuclear warhead."Take a look at North Korea's first combined tactical drill simulating a nuclear counterattack in Sputnik's gallery:
north korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/17/1118068310_50:0:850:600_1920x0_80_0_0_a38288365940a58a230c12fe1061e3bf.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
tactical drill, north korean leader kim jong un, nuclear counterattack
tactical drill, north korean leader kim jong un, nuclear counterattack
Photos: North Korea Conducts First Tactical Drill Simulating Nuclear Counterattack
On April 22, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guided the first combined tactical drill simulating a nuclear counterattack with the use of 600 mm super-large multiple rocket launchers.
Monday's drill was aimed at proving the reliability of the North Korean nuclear force and strengthening it "both in quality and quantity," a North Korean state-run news agency said.
The exercise, which was attended by the country’s leader Kim Jong Un, involved "firing projectiles from a super-large multiple rocket launchers with a simulated nuclear warhead."
Take a look at North Korea's first combined tactical drill simulating a nuclear counterattack in Sputnik's gallery: © Photo : KCNA
The drill consisted of various exercises for units to be acquainted with the process of switching over to a nuclear counterattack posture at a time when North Korea's Hwasanpalryong nuclear crisis system could be activated.
The drill consisted of various exercises for units to be acquainted with the process of switching over to a nuclear counterattack posture at a time when North Korea's Hwasanpalryong nuclear crisis system could be activated.
© Photo : KCNA
The exercise is aimed at demonstrating the North Korean nuclear force's capabilities.
The exercise is aimed at demonstrating the North Korean nuclear force's capabilities.
© Photo : KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally guided the drill.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally guided the drill.
© Photo : KCNA
The North Korean leader commanded the drill and was accompanied by senior officials of the country.
The North Korean leader commanded the drill and was accompanied by senior officials of the country.
© Photo : KCNA
During the drill, launchers fired a salvo of missiles toward "the potential enemy," hitting an island target within a range of 352 kilometers.
During the drill, launchers fired a salvo of missiles toward "the potential enemy," hitting an island target within a range of 352 kilometers.
© Photo : KCNA
Kim Jong Un expressed "great satisfaction over the result of the drill," and appreciated "the high strike accuracy of the super-large multiple rocket launchers."
Kim Jong Un expressed "great satisfaction over the result of the drill," and appreciated "the high strike accuracy of the super-large multiple rocket launchers."