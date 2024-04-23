https://sputnikglobe.com/20240423/photos-north-korea-conducts-first-tactical-drill-simulating-nuclear-counterattack-1118069281.html

Photos: North Korea Conducts First Tactical Drill Simulating Nuclear Counterattack

On April 22, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has guided the first combined tactical drill simulating nuclear counterattack with the use of 600 mm super-large multiple rocket launchers.

Monday's drill was aimed at proving the reliability of the North Korean nuclear force and strengthening it "both in quality and quantity," a North Korean state-run news agency said.The exercise, which was attended by the country’s leader Kim Jong Un, involved "firing projectiles from a super-large multiple rocket launchers with a simulated nuclear warhead."Take a look at North Korea's first combined tactical drill simulating a nuclear counterattack in Sputnik's gallery:

