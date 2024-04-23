https://sputnikglobe.com/20240423/roscosmos-offers-kazakhstan-to-continue-proton-rocket-launches-from-baikonur-after-2025-1118068002.html
The developer of Russia's Proton space launchers, the Khrunichev State Center, and state corporation Roscosmos proposed to continue Proton launches from the Baikonur Cosmodrome after 2025.
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The developer of Russia's Proton space launchers, the Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center, and Russian state corporation Roscosmos have proposed to continue launches of Proton rockets from the Baikonur Cosmodrome after 2025, Khrunichev Center Director General Alexei Varochko said in an interview with Sputnik.
"Proposals from the Khrunichev Center and the Roscosmos state corporation have been prepared and sent to our Kazakh colleagues. At the moment, the process of finding ways to implement this issue is underway, including within the framework of the Intergovernmental Commission on the Baikonur Complex," Varochko has said when asked how Proton launches would be organized after 2025 in cooperation with Kazakhstan.
He said ten Proton-M launchers are now in various degrees of readiness, adding that some of them would be used to implement Russia's federal space program, and some of them would be used to fulfill obligations on commercial launches.
The director general added that some of the rockets remained unused due to the geopolitical situation and the refusal of some potential customers to further use launch services on these rockets.
"Therefore, the Khrunichev Center, together with Roscosmos, is working on options for payloads for remaining launch vehicles, both in the domestic and foreign markets," Varochko added.
According to the agreements between Russia and Kazakhstan, it was planned to stop launching Proton rockets after 2025 and, consequently, to stop their production.