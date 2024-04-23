https://sputnikglobe.com/20240423/roscosmos-offers-kazakhstan-to-continue-proton-rocket-launches-from-baikonur-after-2025-1118068002.html

Roscosmos Offers Kazakhstan to Continue Proton Rocket Launches From Baikonur After 2025

The developer of Russia's Proton space launchers, the Khrunichev State Center, and state corporation Roscosmos proposed to continue Proton launches from the Baikonur Cosmodrome after 2025.

He said ten Proton-M launchers are now in various degrees of readiness, adding that some of them would be used to implement Russia's federal space program, and some of them would be used to fulfill obligations on commercial launches.The director general added that some of the rockets remained unused due to the geopolitical situation and the refusal of some potential customers to further use launch services on these rockets. According to the agreements between Russia and Kazakhstan, it was planned to stop launching Proton rockets after 2025 and, consequently, to stop their production.

