Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
Trump's Hush Money Trial Kicks Off as He Ramps Up Campaign
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a plethora of topics domestically and abroad, including Trump's hush money trial kicking off.
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a plethora of topics domestically and abroad, including Trump's hush money trial kicking off.
The show begins with attorney Steve Gill discussing the recent US congressional approval of the $95 billion funding bill for Ukraine and Israel.Then, political consultant Robert Hornack delves into the complexities of the Trump hush money trial as opening arguments commence. He discusses the challenges facing the prosecution, particularly concerning Michael Cohen's credibility and defining Trump's exact role in the case.The second hour begins with independent journalist and author Dan Lazare exploring the growing likelihood of a TikTok ban, analyzing the factors driving this legislative push.The show closes with political cartoonist Scott Stantis examining Columbia University's decision to move classes online in response to ongoing Pro-Palestine sit-ins, and the latest developments out of the ongoing protests.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Trump's Hush Money Trial Kicks Off as He Ramps Up Campaign

04:12 GMT 23.04.2024 (Updated: 10:22 GMT 23.04.2024)
The Final Countdown
Trump's Hush Money Trial Kicks Off as He Ramps Up Campaign
Angie Wong
Ted Rall
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a plethora of topics domestically and abroad, including Trump's hush money trial kicking off.
The show begins with attorney Steve Gill discussing the recent US congressional approval of the $95 billion funding bill for Ukraine and Israel.
Then, political consultant Robert Hornack delves into the complexities of the Trump hush money trial as opening arguments commence. He discusses the challenges facing the prosecution, particularly concerning Michael Cohen's credibility and defining Trump's exact role in the case.
The second hour begins with independent journalist and author Dan Lazare exploring the growing likelihood of a TikTok ban, analyzing the factors driving this legislative push.
The show closes with political cartoonist Scott Stantis examining Columbia University's decision to move classes online in response to ongoing Pro-Palestine sit-ins, and the latest developments out of the ongoing protests.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
