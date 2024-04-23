https://sputnikglobe.com/20240423/trumps-hush-money-trial-kicks-off-as-he-ramps-up-campaign-1118061841.html
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a plethora of topics domestically and abroad, including Trump's hush money trial kicking off.
The show begins with attorney Steve Gill discussing the recent US congressional approval of the $95 billion funding bill for Ukraine and Israel.Then, political consultant Robert Hornack delves into the complexities of the Trump hush money trial as opening arguments commence. He discusses the challenges facing the prosecution, particularly concerning Michael Cohen's credibility and defining Trump's exact role in the case.The second hour begins with independent journalist and author Dan Lazare exploring the growing likelihood of a TikTok ban, analyzing the factors driving this legislative push.The show closes with political cartoonist Scott Stantis examining Columbia University's decision to move classes online in response to ongoing Pro-Palestine sit-ins, and the latest developments out of the ongoing protests.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Trump's Hush Money Trial Kicks Off as He Ramps Up Campaign
04:12 GMT 23.04.2024 (Updated: 10:22 GMT 23.04.2024)
The show begins with attorney Steve Gill discussing the recent US congressional approval of the $95 billion funding bill for Ukraine and Israel.
Then, political consultant Robert Hornack delves into the complexities of the Trump hush money trial as opening arguments commence. He discusses the challenges facing the prosecution, particularly concerning Michael Cohen's credibility and defining Trump's exact role in the case.
The second hour begins with independent journalist and author Dan Lazare exploring the growing likelihood of a TikTok ban, analyzing the factors driving this legislative push.
The show closes with political cartoonist Scott Stantis examining Columbia University's decision to move classes online in response to ongoing Pro-Palestine sit-ins, and the latest developments out of the ongoing protests.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
