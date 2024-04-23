https://sputnikglobe.com/20240423/ukraine-israel-aid-bill-abomination-that-will-prolong-suffering---former-us-diplomat-1118067699.html
Ukraine, Israel Aid Bill 'Abomination' That Will Prolong Suffering - Former US Diplomat
Ukraine, Israel Aid Bill 'Abomination' That Will Prolong Suffering - Former US Diplomat
Sputnik International
The $95 billion aid bill that Congress passed is an "abomination" that will only prolong the suffering, former US diplomat and State Department consultant James Carden said.
2024-04-23T03:26+0000
2024-04-23T03:26+0000
2024-04-23T03:28+0000
world
us
ukraine
israel
gaza strip
us arms for ukraine
us foreign policy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101354915_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fe1c950418dedcb74403b07b2af5ae7c.jpg
"Seems to me the spending bill will only prolong the suffering in Ukraine and Gaza," Carden said. "The parts of the bill having to do with funding Israel are an abomination and make us even more complicit in their crimes."The bill is expected to quickly be approved by the US Senate starting on Tuesday. The measure will provide funds to send Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's regime $60.84 billion, including $23 billion for new US weapons and ammunition; $26 billion to Israel; and another $8.12 billion to the Indo-Pacific region. Close to $30 billion in its provisions will go directly to refill US weapons and ammunition inventories which have been largely emptied over the past two years to primarily arm Ukrainian forces, Carden added. The bill was approved earlier by 311 votes to 112 in the House of Representatives. No Demcorats voted against the bill and most of them waved Ukrainian flags inside Congress.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240421/us-billionaire-investor-warns-ukraine-will-collapse-anyway-despite-us-aid-bill-1118037460.html
ukraine
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101354915_138:0:2869:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e01e7f65010889f722d3956099736b16.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukraine israel us aid bill, us foreign policy, james carden, us aid policy, us weapons and ammunition inventories, us conflicts
ukraine israel us aid bill, us foreign policy, james carden, us aid policy, us weapons and ammunition inventories, us conflicts
Ukraine, Israel Aid Bill 'Abomination' That Will Prolong Suffering - Former US Diplomat
03:26 GMT 23.04.2024 (Updated: 03:28 GMT 23.04.2024)
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The $95 billion aid bill that Congress passed on Friday is an "abomination" that will only prolong the suffering caused by the Ukraine war and the Israeli onslaught in the Gaza Strip, former US diplomat and State Department consultant James Carden said on Monday.
"Seems to me the spending bill will only prolong the suffering in Ukraine and Gaza," Carden said. "The parts of the bill having to do with funding Israel are an abomination and make us even more complicit in their crimes."
The bill is expected to quickly be approved by the US Senate starting on Tuesday
. The measure will provide funds to send Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's regime $60.84 billion, including $23 billion for new US weapons and ammunition; $26 billion to Israel; and another $8.12 billion to the Indo-Pacific region.
"Some of the bill was probably necessary in the sense that the United States needed to 'restock' after having wasted so much over the past couple of years," Carden said.
Close to $30 billion in its provisions will go directly to refill US weapons and ammunition inventories which have been largely emptied over the past two years to primarily arm Ukrainian forces, Carden added.
The bill was approved earlier by 311 votes to 112 in the House of Representatives. No Demcorats voted against the bill and most of them waved Ukrainian flags inside Congress.