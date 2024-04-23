https://sputnikglobe.com/20240423/ukraine-israel-aid-bill-abomination-that-will-prolong-suffering---former-us-diplomat-1118067699.html

Ukraine, Israel Aid Bill 'Abomination' That Will Prolong Suffering - Former US Diplomat

The $95 billion aid bill that Congress passed is an "abomination" that will only prolong the suffering, former US diplomat and State Department consultant James Carden said.

"Seems to me the spending bill will only prolong the suffering in Ukraine and Gaza," Carden said. "The parts of the bill having to do with funding Israel are an abomination and make us even more complicit in their crimes."The bill is expected to quickly be approved by the US Senate starting on Tuesday. The measure will provide funds to send Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's regime $60.84 billion, including $23 billion for new US weapons and ammunition; $26 billion to Israel; and another $8.12 billion to the Indo-Pacific region. Close to $30 billion in its provisions will go directly to refill US weapons and ammunition inventories which have been largely emptied over the past two years to primarily arm Ukrainian forces, Carden added. The bill was approved earlier by 311 votes to 112 in the House of Representatives. No Demcorats voted against the bill and most of them waved Ukrainian flags inside Congress.

