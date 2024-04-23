https://sputnikglobe.com/20240423/ukraine-israel-funding-takes-precedence-over-us-border-in-latest-congressional-fiasco-1118065474.html

Ukraine, Israel Funding Takes Precedence Over US Border in Latest Congressional Fiasco

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a plethora of topics from around the world, including the House's special session to pass a slew of foreign funding bills.

Rachel began the first show of the week by hosting Daniel McAdams, Executive Director of The Ron Paul Institute of Peace and Prosperity, on the topic of the US House passing separate funding bills for Ukraine, Israel and other partner nations, including the Philippines.Rachel then spoke to Lawyer and Political Commentator Steve Gill about the latest from Donald Trump's hush money case, as the trial kicked off on Monday with opening statements from the prosecution and defense.In the final hour, Rachel was joined by political analyst Craig 'Pasta' Jardula, who broke down RFK Jr.'s presidential candidacy and his growing popularity, despite running as a third party candidate.Lastly, Rachel spoke to journalist, author and co-host of The Final Countdown Ted Rall about the Columbia University protests, where a throng of students are camped out to demonstrate against the school over the Gaza war.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

