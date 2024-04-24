https://sputnikglobe.com/20240424/infographics-legendary-baikal-amur-mainline-turns-50-marking-russias-presence-in-asia-pacific-1118086837.html
Infographics: Legendary Baikal-Amur Mainline Turns 50, Marking Russia's Presence in Asia-Pacific
This year marks the 50th anniversary of Russia’s Baikal-Amur Mainline (BAM). What was initially intended as an alternative to the legendary Trans-Siberian Railway turned out to be one of the world’s longest railroads and prompted a shift in Russia’s economic and logistical impact in the Asia-Pacific region.
Russia’s Baikal-Amur Mainline's (BAM) strategic and geopolitical significance cannot be overstated as it shifted the country’s focus eastward, preemptively promoting the transition towards multipolarity.Commenting on the event, Russian President Vladimir Putin underlined that, at the time, BAM was a railway of the future and was destined to define global logistics for the century to come.The president noted that its capacity has tripled over the past 12 years and continues to grow. He also touched upon the eastern railroad polygon that covers Russia’s entire Far East region and emphasized efforts aimed at reinforcing both the BAM and Trans-Siberian Railway.“Over 300 infrastructure facilities have been made [fully] operational, including the Severomuysky, Kuznetsovsky, and Kodarsky tunnels, as well as the bridge across the Amur River,” President Putin said.Explore Sputnik’s infographic to learn more about the seminal engineering project!
