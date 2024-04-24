https://sputnikglobe.com/20240424/national-st-george-ribbon-campaign-to-commemorate-wwii-victory-in-full-swing-across-russia-1118092236.html

National St. George Ribbon Campaign to Commemorate WWII Victory in Full Swing Across Russia

Cities across Russia have launched a highly-anticipated St. George Ribbon campaign dedicated to celebrating the country's military glory and WWII Victory Day.

Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya, has launched the St. George Ribbon campaign in Russia’s capital."The importance of this event has grown, because the St. George Ribbon, as we perceive it, carries the victorious legacy that gives us strength. If you think about it, this is the most important time for all of us, be it on the front lines or at home," Kiselev said, commenting on the importance of the campaign.Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya, pointed out that the St. George Ribbon has become a symbol of the strive for the upcoming victory in a dedicated video.Check out Sputnik's gallery for a sneak peek into one of the most important events in Russia's public life!

