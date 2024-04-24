International
National St. George Ribbon Campaign to Commemorate WWII Victory in Full Swing Across Russia
National St. George Ribbon Campaign to Commemorate WWII Victory in Full Swing Across Russia
Cities across Russia have launched a highly-anticipated St. George Ribbon campaign dedicated to celebrating the country's military glory and WWII Victory Day.
Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya, has launched the St. George Ribbon campaign in Russia’s capital."The importance of this event has grown, because the St. George Ribbon, as we perceive it, carries the victorious legacy that gives us strength. If you think about it, this is the most important time for all of us, be it on the front lines or at home," Kiselev said, commenting on the importance of the campaign.Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya, pointed out that the St. George Ribbon has become a symbol of the strive for the upcoming victory in a dedicated video.Check out Sputnik's gallery for a sneak peek into one of the most important events in Russia's public life!
National St. George Ribbon Campaign to Commemorate WWII Victory in Full Swing Across Russia

13:50 GMT 24.04.2024
Cities across Russia have launched a highly-anticipated St. George Ribbon campaign dedicated to celebrating the country's military glory and WWII Victory Day.
Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya, has launched the St. George Ribbon campaign in Russia’s capital.
"The importance of this event has grown, because the St. George Ribbon, as we perceive it, carries the victorious legacy that gives us strength. If you think about it, this is the most important time for all of us, be it on the front lines or at home," Kiselev said, commenting on the importance of the campaign.
Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya, pointed out that the St. George Ribbon has become a symbol of the strive for the upcoming victory in a dedicated video.
Check out Sputnik's gallery for a sneak peek into one of the most important events in Russia's public life!
A Moscow campaign volunteer offers a St. George Ribbon to a local resident.

A Moscow campaign volunteer offers a St. George Ribbon to a local resident.

A Moscow campaign volunteer offers a St. George Ribbon to a local resident.
1/9
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna
/
Go to the mediabank

A Moscow campaign volunteer offers a St. George Ribbon to a local resident.

© Sputnik / Kirill Braga / Go to the mediabank

A massive St. George Ribbon being carried at the Mamayev Kurgan in the city of Volgograd (former Stalingrad).

A massive St. George Ribbon being carried at the Mamayev Kurgan in the city of Volgograd (former Stalingrad).
2/9
© Sputnik / Kirill Braga
/
Go to the mediabank

A massive St. George Ribbon being carried at the Mamayev Kurgan in the city of Volgograd (former Stalingrad).

© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabank

Activists of Russia's national Victory Volunteers movement help a passerby with a St. George Ribbon in a Vladivostok mall.

Activists of Russia's national Victory Volunteers movement help a passerby with a St. George Ribbon in a Vladivostok mall.
3/9
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
/
Go to the mediabank

Activists of Russia's national Victory Volunteers movement help a passerby with a St. George Ribbon in a Vladivostok mall.

© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabank

The current St. George Ribbon is a replica of the traditional Georgian Ribbon. Its black and orange colors became a symbol of military valor and glory recognized across Russia.

The current St. George Ribbon is a replica of the traditional Georgian Ribbon. Its black and orange colors became a symbol of military valor and glory recognized across Russia.
4/9
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
/
Go to the mediabank

The current St. George Ribbon is a replica of the traditional Georgian Ribbon. Its black and orange colors became a symbol of military valor and glory recognized across Russia.

© Sputnik / Kirill Braga / Go to the mediabank

WWII-themed celebration taking place in Volgograd (former Stalingrad).

WWII-themed celebration taking place in Volgograd (former Stalingrad).
5/9
© Sputnik / Kirill Braga
/
Go to the mediabank

WWII-themed celebration taking place in Volgograd (former Stalingrad).

A volunteer handing out a St. George Ribbon to a delivery driver in Moscow.

A volunteer handing out a St. George Ribbon to a delivery driver in Moscow.

A volunteer handing out a St. George Ribbon to a delivery driver in Moscow.
6/9
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna
/
Go to the mediabank

A volunteer handing out a St. George Ribbon to a delivery driver in Moscow.

© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabank

Campaign participants engage with women passing by a Vladivostok mall as part of the national St. George Ribbon movement.

Campaign participants engage with women passing by a Vladivostok mall as part of the national St. George Ribbon movement.
7/9
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
/
Go to the mediabank

Campaign participants engage with women passing by a Vladivostok mall as part of the national St. George Ribbon movement.

© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabank

The St. George Ribbon campaign in Simferopol. The campaign, was first started by RIA Novosti journalists in 2005, and eventually turned into a popular tradition, uniting millions of people in Russia and abroad.

The St. George Ribbon campaign in Simferopol. The campaign, was first started by RIA Novosti journalists in 2005, and eventually turned into a popular tradition, uniting millions of people in Russia and abroad.
8/9
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
/
Go to the mediabank

The St. George Ribbon campaign in Simferopol. The campaign, was first started by RIA Novosti journalists in 2005, and eventually turned into a popular tradition, uniting millions of people in Russia and abroad.

© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabank

The Georgian Ribbon campaign in Simferopol. In 2022, the St. George Ribbon received the status of one of the symbols Russia’s military glory. It can be used to hold events dedicated to the Victory Day (celebrated annually on May 9) that seek to celebrate Russian soldiers.

The Georgian Ribbon campaign in Simferopol. In 2022, the St. George Ribbon received the status of one of the symbols Russia's military glory. It can be used to hold events dedicated to the Victory Day (celebrated annually on May 9) that seek to celebrate Russian soldiers.
9/9
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
/
Go to the mediabank

The Georgian Ribbon campaign in Simferopol. In 2022, the St. George Ribbon received the status of one of the symbols Russia’s military glory. It can be used to hold events dedicated to the Victory Day (celebrated annually on May 9) that seek to celebrate Russian soldiers.

