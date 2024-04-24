https://sputnikglobe.com/20240424/nato-maneuvers-near-russian-borders-raise-risks-of-possible-military-incidents---zakharova-1118084731.html

NATO Maneuvers Near Russian Borders Raise Risks of Possible Military Incidents - Zakharova

NATO Maneuvers Near Russian Borders Raise Risks of Possible Military Incidents - Zakharova

Sputnik International

The NATO maneuvers near Russia's borders scheduled to kick off on Friday in Finland increase the risks of possible military incidents, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has told Sputnik.

2024-04-24T05:06+0000

2024-04-24T05:06+0000

2024-04-24T05:06+0000

world

maria zakharova

russia

finland

nato

russian foreign ministry

west

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/19/1106678271_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8a8cea09358917646a718580d5747ae1.jpg

"The alliance continues its practical military exploration of a once neutral state, a respected participant in discussions on strengthening stability and security. The mentioned maneuvers near Russia's borders increase the risks of possible military incidents," Zakharova said. Russia, for its part, is closely monitoring "the aggressive actions of the collective West," she said. "Beyond any doubt, all necessary measures of political, military and technical nature to counter threats to the defense capability of our country will be taken," Zakharova said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240422/nato-pressuring-greece-and-spain-to-to-give-remaining-air-defense-systems-away-to-ukraine-1118058204.html

russia

finland

west

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

the nato maneuvers near russia's borders scheduled to kick off on friday in finland increase the risks of possible military incidents, russian foreign ministry spokeswoman maria zakharova has told sputnik.