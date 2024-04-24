International
NATO Maneuvers Near Russian Borders Raise Risks of Possible Military Incidents - Zakharova
NATO Maneuvers Near Russian Borders Raise Risks of Possible Military Incidents - Zakharova
The NATO maneuvers near Russia's borders scheduled to kick off on Friday in Finland increase the risks of possible military incidents, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has told Sputnik.
"The alliance continues its practical military exploration of a once neutral state, a respected participant in discussions on strengthening stability and security. The mentioned maneuvers near Russia's borders increase the risks of possible military incidents," Zakharova said. Russia, for its part, is closely monitoring "the aggressive actions of the collective West," she said. "Beyond any doubt, all necessary measures of political, military and technical nature to counter threats to the defense capability of our country will be taken," Zakharova said.
NATO Maneuvers Near Russian Borders Raise Risks of Possible Military Incidents - Zakharova

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The NATO maneuvers near Russia's borders scheduled to kick off on Friday in Finland increase the risks of possible military incidents, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has told Sputnik.
"The alliance continues its practical military exploration of a once neutral state, a respected participant in discussions on strengthening stability and security. The mentioned maneuvers near Russia's borders increase the risks of possible military incidents," Zakharova said.
Russia, for its part, is closely monitoring "the aggressive actions of the collective West," she said.
"Beyond any doubt, all necessary measures of political, military and technical nature to counter threats to the defense capability of our country will be taken," Zakharova said.
