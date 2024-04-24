https://sputnikglobe.com/20240424/neocons-push-nuclear-confrontation-government-crackdown-on-protesters-1118084203.html

Neocons Push Nuclear Confrontation; Government Crackdown on Protesters

Poland pushes to host NATO nuclear weapons and increase the odds of global nuclear annihilation.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, discusses the new Ukraine package from Congress and Poland’s move to host NATO nukes.Laith Marouf, a broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss President Biden’s West Asia policies and a mass grave found at a Gaza hospital.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss the danger of a nuclear war as Poland moves to get NATO nukes.Rachel Blevins, journalist and host of The BackStory on Radio Sputnik, joins us to discuss the US war machine as the US sponsors a terrorist Nazi regime and a genocide in Gaza.John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss the Trump trial.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss Neoliberalism and how it has fueled Western economic decline.Craig Jardula, co-host of the Convo Couch and host of the new show Pasta2go, joins us to discuss the US government’s moves to crush dissent and protests against the genocide in Gaza.Kim Ives, journalist and editor at Haiti Liberte, joins us to discuss US moves to re-invade and occupy Haiti.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

