Russia Hosts International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues

The gathering, which has been held under the aegis of the Russian Security Council since 2010, was once touted by President Vladimir Putin as an event that helped resolve many regional and global problems.

2024-04-24T06:34+0000

An international meeting of high representatives for security issues commences today in St. Petersburg and will last until April 25.The meeting will be attended by secretaries of security councils, national security advisers, deputy prime ministers, heads of security and intelligence agencies, as well as representatives of international organizations. The Russian delegation will be headed by the Secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev.Participants will discuss a range of issues, including ensuring information security in the polycentric world order. Also on the table will be the preservation of national identity and traditional values as an indispensable element in maintaining international security, peace and stability.Follow Sputnik to keep an eye on the event.

