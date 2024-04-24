https://sputnikglobe.com/20240424/russias-special-envoy-afghan-officials-note-need-to-unfreeze-kabuls-assets-1118083861.html

Russia's Special Envoy, Afghan Officials Note Need to Unfreeze Kabul's Assets

Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov and Afghan officials noted the need to unfreeze the country's national assets and transfer them to Kabul.

"On April 23, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov met with Afghan Deputy Prime Minister for political affairs Abdul Kabir, Foreign Minister Amir Muttaqi and Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani in Kabul," the ministry said on Tuesday. The meetings discussed Moscow-Kabul cooperation in various areas and the establishment of regional cooperation with Afghanistan within the framework of the Moscow format, the release said. The meeting also discussed "the responsibility of the United States and its allies for the negative consequences of the 20-year presence in Afghanistan," the release said. The Taliban* came to power in August 2021, toppling a US-backed government as NATO troops were leaving after almost 20 years of military presence in Afghanistan. Numerous countries and international organizations responded to the militant takeover by cutting aid and ties with Kabul.* designated extremists by the UN

