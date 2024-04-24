Trump's Hush Money Trial Unfolds; Zelensky Elated Over New Funding Package

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240424/trumps-hush-money-trial-unfolds-zelensky-elated-over-new-funding-package-1118080695.html
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss highly debated topics, including the unfolding of Trump's hush money trial and the growing Pro-Palestine student-led protests.
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss highly debated topics, including the unfolding of Trump's hush money trial and the growing Pro-Palestine student-led protests.
The show kicks off with political cartoonist and host of The Final Countdown Ted Rall joining in on a fiery debate on the student-led protests at Columbia University. Ted also discusses the arrest of the protesters and the growing movement on college campuses nationwide amid media backlash.The second hour begins with a political debate on Trump's unfurling hush money trial in New York City joined by attorney Bob Patillo and political commentator and author Chris Widener.The show closes with Armen Kurdian, former LA City Council Candidate talking about the break-in at the Los Angeles mayor's home and the potential political shift with RFK Jr. drawing more votes from Trump than Biden.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss highly debated topics, including the unfolding of Trump's hush money trial and the growing Pro-Palestine student-led protests.
The show kicks off with political cartoonist and host of The Final Countdown Ted Rall joining in on a fiery debate on the student-led protests at Columbia University. Ted also discusses the arrest of the protesters and the growing movement on college campuses nationwide amid media backlash.
The second hour begins with a political debate on Trump's unfurling hush money trial in New York City joined by attorney Bob Patillo and political commentator and author Chris Widener.
The show closes with Armen Kurdian, former LA City Council Candidate talking about the break-in at the Los Angeles mayor's home and the potential political shift with RFK Jr. drawing more votes from Trump than Biden.
