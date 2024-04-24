https://sputnikglobe.com/20240424/university-encampments-spread-uk-deportation-plans-vw-unionization-1118089538.html

University Encampments Spread, UK Deportation Plans, VW Unionization

University Encampments Spread, UK Deportation Plans, VW Unionization

The Supreme Court ponders how American cities can punish homeless people, and emergency rooms increasingly turn away pregnant women.

Author, political scientist, and host of the American Exception podcast Aaron Good joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakout to discuss what’s next for the legal troubles facing former President Donald Trump, whether ISIS has begun to function as an “American foreign legion,” Australian judges ordering Twitter to ban a video of a knife attack worldwide, and an update on the remaining JFK assassination documents.Second year graduate student at Columbia's School of Public Health ​​Doe Hee Choi discusses the spread of student mobilizations in support of Palestine across US universities, whether the fact that so many of these protests are taking place at Ivy League institutions is causing extra anxiety within the halls of power these institutions are supposed to populate, how the encampments respond to accusations of antisemitism and whether they have guidelines for their members, and whether this movement will affect President Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign.Belfast-based political commentator and socialist activist Phil Kelly discusses the recent approval of more foreign aid by the House as US public opinion turns against continued aid to Ukraine, the lack of diplomatic gestures by the United States towards Russia, the UK Conservative government paving the way to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, whether a poll-popular Labour Party would end this policy, what is driving people to leave the EU for the UK, and how the United States continues to demonize UNRWA.Co-host of the Critical Hour on Radio Sputnik WIlmer Leon discusses the successful unionization effort at a Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga, TN, and where the United Auto Workers will focus next. He breaks down what went right this time and what this means for American unionization for the future.The Misfits also discuss the testimony in the Trump hush money trial and California’s effort to hold John Kiriakou up at airports.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

