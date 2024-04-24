International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
US Discreetly Provided Ukraine With ATACMS Missiles in April
18:05 GMT 24.04.2024 (Updated: 18:06 GMT 24.04.2024)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden quietly directed his national security team to provide the long-range Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) to Ukraine as part of the security aid package announced in March and those munitions arrived in April, a Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"Yes, I can confirm the United States provided Ukraine with long-range ATACMS at the president’s direction," the spokesperson said. "He [Biden] quietly directed his national security team to send ATACMS to Ukraine for use inside Ukrainian sovereign territory in February. They started moving as part of the military aid package we announced on March 12th and those missiles arrived in Ukraine this month."
The United States was discreet about supplying the ATACMS at that time in order to maintain operational security for Ukraine, the spokesperson said.
The Kremlin has consistently warned against the West’s arms deliveries to Ukraine, stressing that they only prolong the conflict, causing more casualties among Ukrainians. Moreover, the flow of military support to Kiev grows more and more unpopular among Western citizens while politicians continue scaremongering them into submission.
