US Losing Ground in Arctic to Russia Due to Lack of Icebreaking Capability – Coast Guard

The United States is losing ground in the Arctic to its near-peer competitors, including Russia and China, because of a lack of icebreaking capability, US Coast Guard Vice Commandant Admiral Steven D. Poulin said

“We are losing ground [in the Arctic] because we don't have the kind of icebreaking capability of some of our near-peer competitors. Russia has 40-plus icebreakers and wants to increase its fleet. China is building icebreaking capability for both the high latitudes of the north and the south. We have one heavy icebreaker and one medium icebreaker,” Poulin said during a discussion hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). Poulin noted that he is nevertheless optimistic that this gap will narrow in the future after Washington has sped up the construction of new heavy icebreakers.According to the admiral, the United States must be present in the Arctic to allegedly ensure the ocean space has “good maritime governance” and that sovereignty and the rule of law are protected.Earlier in April, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said that NATO seeks to strengthen its presence in the Arctic and establish new headquarters command chains there and Russia will adequately respond to that.In recent years, Russia has on many occasions expressed its concerns about increased NATO military activities in the Arctic, saying that there was a risk of unintended clashes in the region. Moscow has also allowed for the possibility of withdrawing from the Arctic Council if its activities do not meet Russia's interests.

