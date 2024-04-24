https://sputnikglobe.com/20240424/war-chest-unleashed-will-the-billions-to-ukraine-reshape-the-battlefield-1118081493.html

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins tackled several stories from around the globe, including a discussion on the weapons Ukraine will be receiving in this new US aid package.

In the first hour, Rachel spoke to Mark Sleboda, international relations and security analyst, about the $61 billion aid package that is expected to be approved by the US Senate and President Joe Biden, paving the way for the delivery of a large amount of weapons.Rachel then hosted Melik Abdul, political strategist and co-host of Fault Lines, who provided insight into billionaire tycoon Elon Musk's ongoing tiff with Australia over the latter's demand that his social media platform block specific content.In the last segment of the show, Rachel spoke to Jeff Halper, professor, author and human rights activist, about the nationwide campus protests over the Gaza war and how it is impacting the conflict.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

