International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Rachel Blevins and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240424/war-chest-unleashed-will-the-billions-to-ukraine-reshape-the-battlefield-1118081493.html
War Chest Unleashed: Will the Billions to Ukraine Reshape the Battlefield?
War Chest Unleashed: Will the Billions to Ukraine Reshape the Battlefield?
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins tackled several stories from around the globe, including a discussion on the weapons Ukraine will be receiving in this new US aid package.
2024-04-24T04:12+0000
2024-04-24T09:15+0000
the backstory
gaza strip
israel
ukraine
joe biden
australia
elon musk
donald trump
hush money
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/17/1118081615_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_489e11b119405bcac84177caae7ba46a.png
War Chest Unleashed: Will the Billions to Ukraine Reshape the Battlefield?
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins tackled several stories from around the globe, including a discussion on the weapons Ukraine will be receiving in this new U.S. aid package.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to Mark Sleboda, international relations and security analyst, about the $61 billion aid package that is expected to be approved by the US Senate and President Joe Biden, paving the way for the delivery of a large amount of weapons.Rachel then hosted Melik Abdul, political strategist and co-host of Fault Lines, who provided insight into billionaire tycoon Elon Musk's ongoing tiff with Australia over the latter's demand that his social media platform block specific content.In the last segment of the show, Rachel spoke to Jeff Halper, professor, author and human rights activist, about the nationwide campus protests over the Gaza war and how it is impacting the conflict.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
gaza strip
israel
ukraine
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Rachel Blevins
Rachel Blevins
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/17/1118081615_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a42ac50852ff27853f5e9dcbf65e26d6.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the backstory, us foreign funding, us funding wars, us aid for ukraine, student pro-gaza protests, twitter freedom of speech
the backstory, us foreign funding, us funding wars, us aid for ukraine, student pro-gaza protests, twitter freedom of speech

War Chest Unleashed: Will the Billions to Ukraine Reshape the Battlefield?

04:12 GMT 24.04.2024 (Updated: 09:15 GMT 24.04.2024)
The Backstory
War Chest Unleashed: Will the Billions to Ukraine Reshape the Battlefield?
Subscribe
Rachel Blevins
All materials
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins tackled several stories from around the globe, including a discussion on the weapons Ukraine will be receiving in this new US aid package.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to Mark Sleboda, international relations and security analyst, about the $61 billion aid package that is expected to be approved by the US Senate and President Joe Biden, paving the way for the delivery of a large amount of weapons.
Rachel then hosted Melik Abdul, political strategist and co-host of Fault Lines, who provided insight into billionaire tycoon Elon Musk's ongoing tiff with Australia over the latter's demand that his social media platform block specific content.
In the last segment of the show, Rachel spoke to Jeff Halper, professor, author and human rights activist, about the nationwide campus protests over the Gaza war and how it is impacting the conflict.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала