https://sputnikglobe.com/20240425/abortion-at-scotus-columbia-standoff-biden-signs-aid-bill-1118100367.html

Abortion at SCOTUS, Columbia Standoff, Biden Signs Aid Bill

Abortion at SCOTUS, Columbia Standoff, Biden Signs Aid Bill

Sputnik International

Columbia University and protesting students remain at a standoff, and the Biden administration enacts protections for air travelers.

2024-04-25T04:16+0000

2024-04-25T04:16+0000

2024-04-25T09:11+0000

political misfits

scotus

israel

palestine

2024 us presidential election

tiktok

columbia university

joe biden

donald trump

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/18/1118100648_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_449a98007c8cab5762c7a1e620ba813c.png

Abortion at SCOTUS, Columbia Standoff, Biden Signs Aid Bill Sputnik International Columbia University and protesting students remain at a standoff, and the Biden administration enacts protections for air travelers.

Writer and editor of The Polemicist Jim Kavanagh joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss hearings today at the Supreme Court over federal versus state laws on abortion, the Arizona legislature once again debating an antiquated abortion law, why the Biden administration continues to provide unrestricted financial support for Israel amid growing opposition to the government in Tel Aviv, a progressive Pittsburgh congressional incumbent defeating a pro-Israel challenger and what it means for the Israel lobby’s role in US elections, former President Donald Trump's lackadaisical approach to gag orders and threats of being held in contempt of court, and Tennessee's legislature moving to allow teachers to be armed.Independent investigative journalist Christopher Helali discusses the passage of the foreign aid bill by Congress, Israel's Netanyahu informing the White House that an attack on Rafah is imminent, how border funding was built into the foreign aid bill, State Secretary Tony Blinken in China today amid an increasingly-likely ban on TikTok in the United States, and western media asserting that Nicaragua has no diplomatic sovereignty.Davarian Baldwin, the Paul E. Raether Distinguished Professor of American Studies at Trinity College, discusses the choices of Columbia and other university administration in dealing with on campus protest, how campuses police themselves, what the role of university faculty is during student demonstrations, and how the evolution of campuses as for-profit institutions overlaps free speech concerns.The Misfits also discuss bird flu virus particles found in milk, President Joe Biden trailing Trump in the majority of key swing states, and a leaky airplane.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

israel

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

political misfits, us abortion rights, columbia student protests, tiktok ban in us, israel war in gaza