Biden Rushes Aid to Ukraine As US Cost of Living Skyrockets

The US president is focusing on foreign entanglements as Americans insist they are fixated on economic concerns.

American households in 2024 are spending an extra $11,434 annually to maintain a similar standard of living to the one they enjoyed just three years ago.That's according to a new study by Republican members of the US Senate Joint Economic Committee who examined consumer price data to arrive at an analysis of the impact of inflation from state to state. In some parts of the country the cost of living increase stood at a comparatively modest $8,500 per year, while in states like California and Colorado it approached $15,000.The Biden White House rejected the study as one-sided, pointing to attendant wage increases across the economy. Still, recent polling suggests most Americans don't feel the increased income makes up for the rise in inflation, and economic issues remain at the forefront of voters' concerns with November's presidential election less than seven months away.Geopolitical consultant and founder of Global Perspective Consulting David Oualaalou pointed to the troubling data during an appearance on Sputnik's The Critical Hour program Wednesday, questioning the US president's focus on foreign policy amidst a grim economic outlook for millions of Americans."And why? Because we are taking money out of Americans and giving it to the corrupted government in Ukraine." he insisted. "I saw those images of the incompetent members of Congress waving the Ukrainian flag inside Congress. Well to me it became like, why don't you go and represent Ukraine? Shame on our politicians. But, again, until the structure of our system has changed, nothing is going to change fundamentally."Former US President Dwight D. Eisenhower famously warned Americans about the emergent US military-industrial complex during his farewell address in 1961. What's less well known is that an earlier draft of the speech referred to a "military-industrial-congressional complex."Eisenhower reconsidered the term out of fear of offending Washington lawmakers, but the designation makes clear legislators' key role in what the former leader considered a corrupt and dangerous phenomenon. Military contractors make up one of the largest political lobbies in Washington; recently, a study found lawmakers who voted to pass a recent National Defense Authorization Act received four to five times more in donations from the defense industry than those who did not.The promise of campaign cash creates a powerful incentive for congress members to vote to fund more war.Recently the African country of Chad has threatened to order US troops stationed in the country to leave. The move comes after the neighboring country of Niger made a similar request. The United States has, so far, refused to comply, having invested significant amounts of money there as a hub for military and surveillance activity in the region.

