College Protests Grow; North Korean Officials Visit Iran; Biden to Send Arms to Ukraine Immediately

President Biden vows to expedite arms shipments to Ukraine as the Kiev regime faces battlefield disaster.

2024-04-25T04:17+0000

2024-04-25T04:17+0000

2024-04-25T09:19+0000

israel

iran

china

ukraine

argentina

north korea

iraq

Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss the Gaza conflict as Israel stands ready to move on Rafah.Regis Tremblay, an American citizen living in Crimea, joins us to discuss the US-led irrational narrative on the Ukraine conflict and the Biden administration's plan to expedite weapons to the conflict.KJ Noh, writer, activist, and teacher, joins us to discuss US attempts to militarize the Asian Pacific.Misty Winston, Political Commentator and Podcast Host, joins us to discuss the US war machine as the US sponsors a terrorist Nazi regime and genocide in Gaza and she also reviews the contradiction between the Biden administration's green rhetoric and their war policy.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, discusses Iran's strategic patience, meetings between North Korean and Iranian officials, and the danger of US imperialism as other world powers arise.Jamarl Thomas, co-host of Fault Lines, joins us to discuss Argentina's erratic leader and how the economically desperate nation is being transformed into a US imperial outpost.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author, joins us to discuss President Biden's move to send more arms to Ukraine and US imperial retreat in various parts of the world.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss the spread of the college protest movement.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

rafah

2024

Wilmer Leon

2024

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

