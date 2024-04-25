Elbe Day: Looking Back on Soviet and US Troops' Joyous Meeting Ahead of WWII Victory

International
On April 25, 1945, allied Soviet and US troops met at the Elbe River in Germany, marking a pivotal step toward the end of World War II on the European continent. The glorious day, despite its obvious historical significance, has been hushed up and swept under the rug to serve ongoing Russophobic sentiments.
US authorities have not authorized Russian diplomats to hold a wreath-laying ceremony at the “Spirit of the Elbe” plaque at the Arlington cemetery in Washington, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov has said.The ambassador reminded that though the Soviet Union and the United States had "polar opposite conceptions of life", the two nations managed to overcome "resentments and complexes" when the world was threatened by Nazism.Take a look at these historic pictures that immortalized the WWII milestone!
13:59 GMT 25.04.2024
On April 25, 1945, allied Soviet and US troops met at the Elbe River in Germany, marking a pivotal step toward the end of World War II on the European continent. The glorious day, despite its obvious historical significance, has been hushed up and swept under the rug to serve ongoing Russophobic sentiments.
US authorities have not authorized Russian diplomats to hold a wreath-laying ceremony at the “Spirit of the Elbe” plaque at the Arlington cemetery in Washington, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov has said.
The ambassador reminded that though the Soviet Union and the United States had "polar opposite conceptions of life", the two nations managed to overcome "resentments and complexes" when the world was threatened by Nazism.

"I want to believe that sooner or later Washington will remember the legacy of the heroic generation and realize the importance of the ‘Spirit of the Elbe’ as a foundation for equal and mutually beneficial relations," the diplomat summed up.

Take a look at these historic pictures that immortalized the WWII milestone!
© Sputnik / Ivan Shagin / Go to the mediabankResidents of the city of Torgau (Germany) greeting Allied troops at a solemn meeting dedicated to the link up allied troops at the Elbe river, 1945.
Residents of the city of Torgau (Germany) greeting allied troops at a solemn meeting dedicated to the link up allied troops at the Elbe river, 1945 - Sputnik International
1/14
© Sputnik / Ivan Shagin
/
Go to the mediabank
Residents of the city of Torgau (Germany) greeting Allied troops at a solemn meeting dedicated to the link up allied troops at the Elbe river, 1945.
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabank

Soviet troops of the 1st Ukrainian Front met with American troops of the 1st US Army.

Soviet troops of the 1st Ukrainian Front met with American troops of the 1st US Army. - Sputnik International
2/14
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank

Soviet troops of the 1st Ukrainian Front met with American troops of the 1st US Army.

© Sputnik / Anatoly Egorov / Go to the mediabank

Soviet Army Colonel General Gleb Baklanov (right) welcomes US Major General William B. Kean (left) during the meeting of the Allied troops on the banks of the Elbe River near Torgau.

Soviet Army Colonel General Gleb Baklanov (right) welcomes US Major General William B. Kean (left) during the meeting of the Allied troops on the banks of the Elbe River near Torgau. - Sputnik International
3/14
© Sputnik / Anatoly Egorov
/
Go to the mediabank

Soviet Army Colonel General Gleb Baklanov (right) welcomes US Major General William B. Kean (left) during the meeting of the Allied troops on the banks of the Elbe River near Torgau.

© Sputnik / Peter Bernshtein / Go to the mediabank

Lieutenant General Nikolai Oslikovsky, commander of the Guards Cavalry Corps, meets the troops 13th American Infantry and Tank Corps led by US General Gill, May 4, 1945.

Lieutenant General Nikolai Oslikovsky, commander of the Guards Cavalry Corps, meets the troops 13th American Infantry and Tank Corps led by US General Gill, May 4, 1945. - Sputnik International
4/14
© Sputnik / Peter Bernshtein
/
Go to the mediabank

Lieutenant General Nikolai Oslikovsky, commander of the Guards Cavalry Corps, meets the troops 13th American Infantry and Tank Corps led by US General Gill, May 4, 1945.

© Sputnik / Ivan Shagin / Go to the mediabank

Soviet and US officers at a solemn meeting celebrating the link up of the Allied forces.

Soviet and US officers at a solemn meeting celebrating the link up of the Allied forces. - Sputnik International
5/14
© Sputnik / Ivan Shagin
/
Go to the mediabank

Soviet and US officers at a solemn meeting celebrating the link up of the Allied forces.

© Sputnik / Alexander Ustinov / Go to the mediabank

Soviet nurse Lyubov Kazichenko gives flowers to American soldier Carl Robinson.

Soviet nurse Lyubov Kazichenko gives flowers to American soldier Carl Robinson. - Sputnik International
6/14
© Sputnik / Alexander Ustinov
/
Go to the mediabank

Soviet nurse Lyubov Kazichenko gives flowers to American soldier Carl Robinson.

© Sputnik / Go to the mediabankSoviet and American soldiers posing shoulder to shoulder for a celebratory picture, April 25, 1945.
Soviet and American soldiers posing shoulder to shoulder for a celebratory picture, April 25, 1945 - Sputnik International
7/14
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
Soviet and American soldiers posing shoulder to shoulder for a celebratory picture, April 25, 1945.
© Sputnik / Yefim Kopyt / Go to the mediabank

The Hero of the Soviet Union, Commander 28th Guards Cavalry Regiment of the 6th Guards Division, Captain Yakov Neumoev (left) exchanges autographs with the commander of the 333rd Regiment of the 13th Corps of the US Army, Lieutenant Colonel Lloyd Gomes (second to the right).

The Hero of the Soviet Union, Commander 28th Guards Cavalry Regiment of the 6th Guards Division, Captain Yakov Neumoev (left) exchanges autographs with the commander of the 333rd Regiment of the 13th Corps of the US Army, Lieutenant Colonel Lloyd Gomes (second to the right). - Sputnik International
8/14
© Sputnik / Yefim Kopyt
/
Go to the mediabank

The Hero of the Soviet Union, Commander 28th Guards Cavalry Regiment of the 6th Guards Division, Captain Yakov Neumoev (left) exchanges autographs with the commander of the 333rd Regiment of the 13th Corps of the US Army, Lieutenant Colonel Lloyd Gomes (second to the right).

© Sputnik / Georgy Khomzor / Go to the mediabank

Reception celebrating Allied troops on the Elbe Day. Sitting at the table are Ivan Konev, marshal of the Soviet Union (4th on the left), and Omar Nelson Bradley, general of the US Army (standing).

Reception celebrating Allied troops on the Elbe Day. Sitting at the table are Ivan Konev, marshal of the Soviet Union (4th on the left), and Omar Nelson Bradley, general of the US Army (standing). - Sputnik International
9/14
© Sputnik / Georgy Khomzor
/
Go to the mediabank

Reception celebrating Allied troops on the Elbe Day. Sitting at the table are Ivan Konev, marshal of the Soviet Union (4th on the left), and Omar Nelson Bradley, general of the US Army (standing).

© Sputnik / Georgy Khomzor / Go to the mediabankSoviet Marshal Ivan Konev presenting a 1st Rank Suvorov military order to US General Omar Nelson Bradley.
Soviet Marshal Ivan Konev presenting a 1st Rank Suvorov military order to US General Omar Nelson Bradley - Sputnik International
10/14
© Sputnik / Georgy Khomzor
/
Go to the mediabank
Soviet Marshal Ivan Konev presenting a 1st Rank Suvorov military order to US General Omar Nelson Bradley.
© Sputnik / Oleg Knorring / Go to the mediabank

Soviet and British sentries on the Elbe River.

Soviet and British sentries on the Elbe River. - Sputnik International
11/14
© Sputnik / Oleg Knorring
/
Go to the mediabank

Soviet and British sentries on the Elbe River.

© Sputnik / Georgy Khomzor / Go to the mediabankAmerican, Soviet and British soldiers enjoying Camel cigarettes together.
American, Soviet and British soldiers enjoying Camel cigarettes together - Sputnik International
12/14
© Sputnik / Georgy Khomzor
/
Go to the mediabank
American, Soviet and British soldiers enjoying Camel cigarettes together.
© Sputnik / Arkadyi Shaikhet / Go to the mediabankUS and Soviet soldiers link up near the town of Torgau on the Elbe river.
US and Soviet soldiers link up near the town of Torgau on the Elbe river - Sputnik International
13/14
© Sputnik / Arkadyi Shaikhet
/
Go to the mediabank
US and Soviet soldiers link up near the town of Torgau on the Elbe river.
© Photo : Public domain/Pfc. William E. Poulson2nd Lt. William Robertson and Lt. Alexander Sylvashko standing in front of a sign that reads "East Meets West" symbolizing the historic meeting of the Soviet and US Armies.
nd Lt. William Robertson and Lt. Alexander Sylvashko standing in front of a sign that reads East Meets West symbolizing the historic meeting of the Soviet and US Armies - Sputnik International
14/14
© Photo : Public domain/Pfc. William E. Poulson
2nd Lt. William Robertson and Lt. Alexander Sylvashko standing in front of a sign that reads "East Meets West" symbolizing the historic meeting of the Soviet and US Armies.
