Elbe Day: Looking Back on Soviet and US Troops' Joyous Meeting Ahead of WWII Victory
Sputnik International
On April 25, 1945, allied Soviet and US troops met at the Elbe River in Germany, marking a pivotal step toward the end of World War II on the European continent. The glorious day, despite its obvious historical significance, has been hushed up and swept under the rug to serve ongoing Russophobic sentiments.
US authorities have not authorized Russian diplomats to hold a wreath-laying ceremony at the “Spirit of the Elbe” plaque at the Arlington cemetery in Washington, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov has said.
The ambassador reminded that though the Soviet Union and the United States had "polar opposite conceptions of life", the two nations managed to overcome "resentments and complexes" when the world was threatened by Nazism.
"I want to believe that sooner or later Washington will remember the legacy of the heroic generation and realize the importance of the ‘Spirit of the Elbe’ as a foundation for equal and mutually beneficial relations," the diplomat summed up.
Take a look at these historic pictures that immortalized the WWII milestone!
The Hero of the Soviet Union, Commander 28th Guards Cavalry Regiment of the 6th Guards Division, Captain Yakov Neumoev (left) exchanges autographs with the commander of the 333rd Regiment of the 13th Corps of the US Army, Lieutenant Colonel Lloyd Gomes (second to the right).