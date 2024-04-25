https://sputnikglobe.com/20240425/elbe-day-looking-back-on-soviet-and-us-troops-joyous-meeting-ahead-of-wwii-victory-1118109996.html

Elbe Day: Looking Back on Soviet and US Troops' Joyous Meeting Ahead of WWII Victory

On April 25, 1945, allied Soviet and US troops met at the Elbe River in Germany, marking a pivotal step toward the end of World War II on the European continent. The glorious day, despite its obvious historical significance, has been hushed up and swept under the rug to serve ongoing Russophobic sentiments.

US authorities have not authorized Russian diplomats to hold a wreath-laying ceremony at the “Spirit of the Elbe” plaque at the Arlington cemetery in Washington, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov has said.The ambassador reminded that though the Soviet Union and the United States had "polar opposite conceptions of life", the two nations managed to overcome "resentments and complexes" when the world was threatened by Nazism.Take a look at these historic pictures that immortalized the WWII milestone!

