'Terrifying': Israel May Have Used Iran Conflict as 'Red Herring' for Gaza Occupation - Report

'Terrifying': Israel May Have Used Iran Conflict as 'Red Herring' for Gaza Occupation - Report

An article published on Tuesday, 'Did Israel Use Iran's Attack to Secure a US Green Light for Rafah Invasion’, questions whether the Netanyahu has used Iran’s attacks as leverage for his war strategy in Gaza.

An article published on Tuesday, 'Did Israel Use Iran's Attack to Secure a US Green Light for Rafah Invasion’, questions whether the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has used Iran’s attacks as leverage for his war strategy in Gaza.The conflict between Israel and Iran prompted the US to funnel billions of dollars into Israel’s war chest, with the country now making preparations to invade Rafah. The journalist, Palestine activist and author Robert Fantina joined Sputnik’s The Critical Hour on Wednesday to discuss these unfolding events.“The Iranian reprisal attack on Israel, which, of course, was in compliance with international law following Israel's violation of international law by bombing the Iranian consulate in Damascus. This was something that the US was trying to demonize Iran for doing when it was simply a matter of reprisal for a crime that had been committed against it,” the journalist added.Following Iran’s retaliatory attack against Israel on April 13, the US approved $14 billion to Israel in the aftermath, with 90 congressional lawmakers urging House Speaker Mike Johnson to immediately advance the foreign funding bill. House Democrats also called for lawmakers to pass a $95 billion foreign funding bill which includes aid to both Ukraine and Israel - with $17 billion in defense for Israel. Meanwhile, analysts expect that just $2 billion will go to humanitarian aid in Gaza.The Palestinian presidency said that this funding will be a “dangerous escalation”, and added that the money would “translate into thousands of Palestinian casualties in the Gaza Strip”. But as the threat of a regional war faded following Israel’s most recent attack, Israel launched strikes in the city of Rafah, killing 18 children and four others, health officials said on Sunday. About 1.5 million people currently shelter in Gaza as it is the last city that has been spared from the atrocity caused by Israel’s ground forces.An article published on Wednesday described the “unprecedented terror” that continues to haunt Palestinians in Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarem, just two days after the Israeli army completed its 52-hour-long invasion of the camp. According to the article, Israeli forces killed 14 Palestinians. A resident said that this is not the first time the Israeli occupation has raided Nur Shams, but it was different because this time they used “unprecedented violence” during the raid, one resident said.

