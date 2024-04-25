https://sputnikglobe.com/20240425/trumps-legal-fate-hangs-in-the-balance-as-scotus-could-rule-in-favor-of-immunity-1118101114.html
Trump's Legal Fate Hangs in the Balance as SCOTUS Could Rule in Favor of Immunity
Trump's Legal Fate Hangs in the Balance as SCOTUS Could Rule in Favor of Immunity
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delves into several topics from around the globe, including former US President Donald Trump's legal cases.
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delves into several topics from around the globe, including former U.S. President Donald Trump's legal cases.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to lawyer and political commentator Tyler Nixon about the hush money case against Donald Trump, along with SCOTUS' review of the former president's legal immunity.Rachel then spoke to radio host and political commentator Misty Winston about the US Senate forwarding the foreign funding bills to President Joe Biden for approval.In the final hour, podcast host and political commentator Sabrina Salvati spoke to Rachel about the nationwide protests taking place on several college campuses, as students call for the end of the war and the US' role in the conflict.Lastly, radio host on CGTN Radio and geopolitical analyst Anna Ge joins The Backstory to preview US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's trip to Beijing, where he will have a slew of topics to discuss with the Chinese government.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Trump's Legal Fate Hangs in the Balance as SCOTUS Could Rule in Favor of Immunity
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delves into several topics from around the globe, including former US President Donald Trump's legal cases.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to lawyer and political commentator Tyler Nixon about the hush money case against Donald Trump, along with SCOTUS' review of the former president's legal immunity.
Rachel then spoke to radio host and political commentator Misty Winston about the US Senate forwarding the foreign funding bills to President Joe Biden for approval.
In the final hour, podcast host and political commentator Sabrina Salvati spoke to Rachel about the nationwide protests taking place on several college campuses, as students call for the end of the war and the US' role in the conflict.
Lastly, radio host on CGTN Radio and geopolitical analyst Anna Ge joins The Backstory to preview US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's trip to Beijing, where he will have a slew of topics to discuss with the Chinese government.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
