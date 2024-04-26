https://sputnikglobe.com/20240426/all-eyes-on-scotus-immunity-hearing-as-trumps-ny-hush-money-trial-resumes-1118114122.html

All Eyes on SCOTUS Immunity Hearing as Trump's NY Hush Money Trial Resumes

Sputnik International

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss a multitude of topics from around the globe, including the SCOTUS immunity hearing as Trump's hush money trial continues.

The show begins with geopolitical analyst George Szamuely discussing the significant shift among young Germans towards the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and updates on the ongoing situation in Ukraine.The second hour starts with attorney Steve Gill delving into the ongoing testimony of David Pecker at the Trump hush money trial, discussing the key points and potential impact of his statements on the case's proceedings.Later, political cartoonist and co-host of The Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik Ted Rall joins the show to discuss the intensifying student protests at Columbia University and other campuses across the nation.The show closes with journalist and political analyst KJ Noh providing insight into Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to China amidst looming US sanctions.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

