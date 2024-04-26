https://sputnikglobe.com/20240426/gaza-war-protests-spread-across-country-texas-cracks-down-on-students-1118113483.html

Gaza War Protests Spread Across Country, Texas Cracks Down on Students

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics from around the globe and nationwide, including the growing protest movement against the Gaza war on campuses across the country.

The show begins with Independent journalist Dan Lazare discussing the ongoing Trump hush money trial and the upcoming Supreme Court hearing regarding Trump's claim to absolute immunity. He examines the implications of these legal battles.Then, Ukrainian whistleblower Andrii Telizhenko joins to discuss the details of the secretive dispatch of ATACMs (Army Tactical Missile Systems) to Ukraine by the United States.The second hour begins with CGTN host and reporter Anna Ge covering Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to China, amid impending US sanctions.The show closes with human rights lawyer and professor of international law Francis Boyle joining the show to discuss the ongoing student protests at Columbia University and growing protests on campuses nationwide.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

