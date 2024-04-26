https://sputnikglobe.com/20240426/presidential-immunity-election-indictments-in-az-protest-polls-1118115107.html

Presidential Immunity, Election Indictments in AZ, Protest Polls

US members of Congress can’t stop blaming protests on foreign adversaries, and US economic growth disappoints.

Adjunct professor and former NAACP general counsel Kim Keenan joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss a challenge by Starbucks to the power of the National Labor Relations Board, the Supreme Court’s history when it comes to labor protections, a new overtime rule by the Biden administration, former Miramax head Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 sex crimes conviction in New York being overturned, whether Americans are truly comfortable with leaving the question of abortion access up to states, and whether his record on abortion will hurt former President Donald Trump in 2024.Bruce Fein, former associate deputy attorney general of the United States and one of the country’s leading constitutional scholars, discusses how to interpret the Supreme Court’s decision to take up the question of presidential immunity, the timeline the court has set for its consideration, in what ways the Watergate scandal should inform this decision, the precedent a ruling for former President Donald Trump would set, whether the court could formulate a distinction between a personal crime and a crime committed in the role of a president, and how serious the new election interference indictments in Arizona are for Trump and his team.Author and critical medical anthropologist Adrienne Pine discusses Speaker of the House Mike Johnson’s visit to Columbia University, what protest movements need to do to actually make change, why the Biden administration is ignoring public opinion on aid to Israel, continued attempts by police and university administrations to disperse mass protests on major college campuses, how students in Argentina are reacting to the right-wing President Milei, and an update on the aid flotilla that plans to head to Gaza.Farmer and founder and president of National Black Farmers Association John Boyd Jr. asks why the US government has so much money for foreign wars, but not for supporting small farmers in the US or keeping its promises to Black farmers. He also discusses the national security implications of landgrabs by foreign and domestic oligarchs, and whether the Agriculture Department is adequately preparing for an H5N1 outbreak.The Misfits also discuss the rapidly escalating situation on DC-area campuses and how municipal police are being employed by administrations to intervene.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

