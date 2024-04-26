https://sputnikglobe.com/20240426/trump-legal-drama-tiktok-ban-and-ukraine-trying-to-force-expatriates-to-fight-1118115976.html

Trump Legal Drama, TikTok Ban and Ukraine Trying to Force Expatriates to Fight

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including an update from Donald Trump's hush money case.

In the first hour, Rachel spoke to Journalist and Co-Host of The Final Countdown Angie Wong about the legal drama surrounding Donald Trump, including his hush money case, which resumed on Thursday.Rachel was then joined by Geopolitical Analyst and Editor of CovertAction Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov, who discussed the ongoing Gaza war protests taking place at several universities across the US.In the final hour of the show, Rachel spoke to Independent Journalist and Constitutionalist Daniel Lazare about the US' attempt to force the owners of ByteDance to sell the popular social media platform TikTok to an American.Lastly, Rachel was joined by Whistleblower and ex-Ukrainian Diplomat Andrii Telizhenko, who spoke about the new push by the Kiev regime to ramp up their recruitment numbers through forceful measures like suspending consular services for expatriates in European nations.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

