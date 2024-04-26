https://sputnikglobe.com/20240426/trump-legal-drama-tiktok-ban-and-ukraine-trying-to-force-expatriates-to-fight-1118115976.html
Trump Legal Drama, TikTok Ban and Ukraine Trying to Force Expatriates to Fight
Trump Legal Drama, TikTok Ban and Ukraine Trying to Force Expatriates to Fight
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including an update from Donald Trump's hush money case.
2024-04-26T04:12+0000
2024-04-26T04:12+0000
2024-04-27T14:49+0000
the backstory
ukraine
donald trump
joe biden
tiktok
gaza strip
columbia
volodymyr zelensky
radio
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/19/1118116110_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_71e00c06a6b62d628cdaef07cef65d6e.png
Trump Legal Drama, TikTok Ban and Ukraine Trying to Force Expatriates to Fight
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including an update from Donald Trump's hush money case.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to Journalist and Co-Host of The Final Countdown Angie Wong about the legal drama surrounding Donald Trump, including his hush money case, which resumed on Thursday.Rachel was then joined by Geopolitical Analyst and Editor of CovertAction Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov, who discussed the ongoing Gaza war protests taking place at several universities across the US.In the final hour of the show, Rachel spoke to Independent Journalist and Constitutionalist Daniel Lazare about the US' attempt to force the owners of ByteDance to sell the popular social media platform TikTok to an American.Lastly, Rachel was joined by Whistleblower and ex-Ukrainian Diplomat Andrii Telizhenko, who spoke about the new push by the Kiev regime to ramp up their recruitment numbers through forceful measures like suspending consular services for expatriates in European nations.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ukraine
gaza strip
columbia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/19/1118116110_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_954598da77860c344dd77eba87b152b9.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the backstory, us university protests, ukraine mobilization law, us tiktok ban
the backstory, us university protests, ukraine mobilization law, us tiktok ban
Trump Legal Drama, TikTok Ban and Ukraine Trying to Force Expatriates to Fight
04:12 GMT 26.04.2024 (Updated: 14:49 GMT 27.04.2024)
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including an update from Donald Trump's hush money case.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to Journalist and Co-Host of The Final Countdown Angie Wong about the legal drama surrounding Donald Trump, including his hush money case, which resumed on Thursday.
Rachel was then joined by Geopolitical Analyst and Editor of CovertAction Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov, who discussed the ongoing Gaza war protests taking place at several universities across the US.
In the final hour of the show, Rachel spoke to Independent Journalist and Constitutionalist Daniel Lazare about the US' attempt to force the owners of ByteDance to sell the popular social media platform TikTok to an American.
Lastly, Rachel was joined by Whistleblower and ex-Ukrainian Diplomat Andrii Telizhenko, who spoke about the new push by the Kiev regime to ramp up their recruitment numbers through forceful measures like suspending consular services for expatriates in European nations.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM