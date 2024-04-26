International
US, France to Send Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carriers to Souda Base in Greece - Reports
US, France to Send Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carriers to Souda Base in Greece - Reports
The United States and France are expected to deploy nuclear-powered aircraft carriers at the Souda naval base located on the Greek island of Crete in the next few days, Greek media reported on Friday.
The first to dock will be the US aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower, which is expected to arrive in Souda on April 28 and remain there until May 2. At the same time, the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle will dock at the naval base on May 2 and will stay until May 7, Greek newspaper Rizospastis, the official newspaper of the Communist Party of Greece, reported. The party's branch in the Greek city of Chania, where the base is located, is reportedly calling on people to gather for a picket on April 29 in a municipal market square. Souda is home to the largest US naval base in the Mediterranean Sea.
US, France to Send Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carriers to Souda Base in Greece - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States and France are expected to deploy nuclear-powered aircraft carriers at the Souda naval base located on the Greek island of Crete in the next few days, Greek media reported on Friday.
The first to dock will be the US aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower, which is expected to arrive in Souda on April 28 and remain there until May 2. At the same time, the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle will dock at the naval base on May 2 and will stay until May 7, Greek newspaper Rizospastis, the official newspaper of the Communist Party of Greece, reported.
The party's branch in the Greek city of Chania, where the base is located, is reportedly calling on people to gather for a picket on April 29 in a municipal market square.
Souda is home to the largest US naval base in the Mediterranean Sea.
