Western Mercenaries in Ukraine; Blinken Confronts China; US Campus Protests Grow

Thousands of Western Mercenaries are fighting in Ukraine, and Secretary Blinken's confrontational message is sure to be rejected by China.

2024-04-26T04:22+0000

2024-04-26T04:22+0000

2024-04-27T14:52+0000

Roger Harris, human rights activist and board member for the 32-year-old anti-imperialist human rights organization Task Force on the Americas, joins us to discuss the current state of the North American peace movement.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Western mercenaries fighting in Ukraine and Emmanuel Macron's 'attempt to salvage the EU elections for the globalist cabal.Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of Popular Resistance.org, joins us to discuss Nicaragua's genocide case against Germany and the working class pushback against US policies on Gaza.Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and thepolemicist.net, joins us to discuss the philosophical and ideological attack on protesting college students..Melik Abdul, Co-host of Fault Lines, joins us to discuss the Facebook censorship of Joe Biden's political challengers and the outlook for the 2024 election.Obi Egbuna, activist and US Representative for The Zimbabwean Newspapers joins us to discuss the Zimbabwe election, the move for a Zimbabwe-based gold currency, and calls to lift all US sanctions against the African nation.KJ Noh, writer, activist, and teacher, joins us to discuss Secretary Blinken's contentious visit to China, coming US economic sanctions against the Chinese economy, and the loyalty of the South Korean elite to the US and Japan.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of Final Countdown, joins us to discuss Emmanuel Macron's calls for NATO troops in Ukraine and the TikTok ban legislation.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

