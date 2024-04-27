https://sputnikglobe.com/20240427/all-eyes-on-scotus-immunity-hearing-as-trumps-ny-hush-money-trial-resumes-1118131643.html

All Eyes on SCOTUS Immunity Hearing as Trump's NY Hush Money Trial Resumes

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss hot topics globally and nationwide, including the SCOTUS immunity hearing amid Trump's hush money trial in NYC.

The show begins with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda providing insights into the latest developments in Ukraine, including the approval of a $60 billion aid package by the United States.The second hour starts with attorney Bob Patillo delving into the legal intricacies of the Supreme Court immunity case and the ongoing Trump hush money trial.Then, RT host Manila Chan discusses the recent overturning of Harvey Weinstein's 2020 sex crimes conviction, exploring the legal grounds for the decision and its broader implications for the #MeToo movement and the criminal justice system.Berney Flowers, a candidate for US Congress in Maryland, joins the show to weigh in on the Congressional race, the latest out of the 2024 elections, and foreign aid funding.The show wraps up with CGTN journalist and host Anne Ge examining Secretary of State Blinken's visit to China and the impending US ban on TikTok.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

