Blinken in China, Haiti’s Interim Government, Student Safety on Campus

The Supreme Court seems inclined to define official and unofficial acts by presidents, and American birth rates fall.

Author, journalist and former bureau chief Jon Jeter joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss what to make of economic growth in 2024 so far, how to interpret disparate economic indicators, whether interest rates will indeed drop this summer, proposals from within former President Donald Trump’s camp to bring the Federal Reserve under the control of the White House, how independent the Fed actually is, the political impact of student demonstrations in the United States, media wars in Africa, and where Argentina is headed.Former member of Haiti’s Parti Populaire National and writer for Haiti Liberté Henriot Dorcent discusses the composition of Haiti’s new transitional council, whether the voice of the Haitian people will be represented within it, who is actually served by the gang violence gripping Port au Prince, whether an international security team will be called for by the council, and more constructive ways Haiti has partnered with other nations in the past.Activist and journalist Robert Fantina discusses what’s come from the US secretary of state’s visit to China, new allegations of foreign election interference, the resumption of hostage negotiations between Israel and Hamas, how well aid is able to reach Gaza, what will result from Chad booting US forces from the country, and whether the carnage in Gaza will affect the relationship between the US and Turkey.Jewish undergraduate student at New York University and student organizer Sam discusses the decision at NYU to establish an encampment similar to that at Columbia University, how Jewish organizers and protesters are being ignored by the media, how NYU has responded with NYPD to crack down on the demonstration, how the movement will continue over the summer.The Misfits also discuss reports of drama between White House spokespeople, and this week’s News of the Weird, including a meth-laced fishing trip gone awry.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

