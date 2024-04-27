International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240427/encampments-protesting-the-gaza-war-continue-to-gain-momentum-nationwide-1118130245.html
Encampments Protesting the Gaza War Continue to Gain Momentum Nationwide
Encampments Protesting the Gaza War Continue to Gain Momentum Nationwide
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a plethora of topics from around the world, including the upsurge of protests around the country against the war in Gaza.
2024-04-27T04:14+0000
2024-04-27T14:55+0000
the final countdown
radio
scotus
donald trump
tiktok
palestine
gaza strip
protests
faa
boeing
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1a/1118130086_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a7696010eaa853472d7c7e707c72aae2.jpg
Encampments Protesting the Gaza War Continue to Gain Momentum Nationwide
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a plethora of topics from around the world, including the upsurge of protests around the country against the war in Gaza.
The show begins with National Director of America First PACT Tom Norton discussing the intense division within the Supreme Court over immunity arguments and reflects on the conclusion of David Pecker's testimony in the New York City hush money trial.Then, journalist Peter Coffin explores the recent developments surrounding the proposed TikTok ban and ByteDance's stance against selling the app.The second hour starts with cartoonist Scott Stantis addressing the escalating campus protests and the controversial decision by USC to cancel its commencement ceremony.The show closes with former transportation safety official Jamie Finch discussing allegations of Boeing retaliating against engineers working on FAA safety checks.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
palestine
gaza strip
new york city
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Angie Wong
Angie Wong
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1a/1118130086_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_52ff6921eebb6f835795b84481c04c26.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the final countdown, college protests for gaza, faa checks on boeing, scotus on trump immunity, tiktok ban in us
the final countdown, college protests for gaza, faa checks on boeing, scotus on trump immunity, tiktok ban in us

Encampments Protesting the Gaza War Continue to Gain Momentum Nationwide

04:14 GMT 27.04.2024 (Updated: 14:55 GMT 27.04.2024)
The Final Countdown
Encampments Protesting the Gaza War Continue to Gain Momentum Nationwide
Subscribe
Angie Wong
All materials
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
All materials
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a plethora of topics from around the world, including the upsurge of protests around the country against the war in Gaza.
The show begins with National Director of America First PACT Tom Norton discussing the intense division within the Supreme Court over immunity arguments and reflects on the conclusion of David Pecker's testimony in the New York City hush money trial.
Then, journalist Peter Coffin explores the recent developments surrounding the proposed TikTok ban and ByteDance's stance against selling the app.
The second hour starts with cartoonist Scott Stantis addressing the escalating campus protests and the controversial decision by USC to cancel its commencement ceremony.
The show closes with former transportation safety official Jamie Finch discussing allegations of Boeing retaliating against engineers working on FAA safety checks.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала