Encampments Protesting the Gaza War Continue to Gain Momentum Nationwide
04:14 GMT 27.04.2024 (Updated: 14:55 GMT 27.04.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a plethora of topics from around the world, including the upsurge of protests around the country against the war in Gaza.
The show begins with National Director of America First PACT Tom Norton discussing the intense division within the Supreme Court over immunity arguments and reflects on the conclusion of David Pecker's testimony in the New York City hush money trial.
Then, journalist Peter Coffin explores the recent developments surrounding the proposed TikTok ban and ByteDance's stance against selling the app.
The second hour starts with cartoonist Scott Stantis addressing the escalating campus protests and the controversial decision by USC to cancel its commencement ceremony.
The show closes with former transportation safety official Jamie Finch discussing allegations of Boeing retaliating against engineers working on FAA safety checks.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM