25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Extreme Prejudice: Watch Russian Rocket Artillery Erase Ukrainian Positions
Russian rocket artillery crews have once again sent a not-quite-friendly reminder to the Kiev regime forces that sitting on the other side of a river, even a wide one, does not mean you are safe.
Three Ukrainian observation posts and two drone control stations were wiped out during a surprise strike by Russian multiple-launch rocket systems.The attack was carried out from across the Dnepr River and apparently caught the enemy unaware, resulting in maximum damage to the target area.This short video disseminated by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows how such rocket strikes, which Russian forces perform on a regular basis, are conducted.
Extreme Prejudice: Watch Russian Rocket Artillery Erase Ukrainian Positions

16:34 GMT 27.04.2024
© Sputnik . Russian Ministry of Defense
Russian rocket artillery crews have once again sent a not-quite-friendly reminder to the Kiev regime forces that sitting on the other side of a river, even a wide one, does not mean you are safe.
Three Ukrainian observation posts and two drone control stations were wiped out during a surprise strike by Russian multiple-launch rocket systems.
The attack was carried out from across the Dnepr River and apparently caught the enemy unaware, resulting in maximum damage to the target area.
This short video disseminated by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows how such rocket strikes, which Russian forces perform on a regular basis, are conducted.
