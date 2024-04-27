https://sputnikglobe.com/20240427/extreme-prejudice-watch-russian-rocket-artillery-erase-ukrainian-positions-1118147769.html

Extreme Prejudice: Watch Russian Rocket Artillery Erase Ukrainian Positions

Extreme Prejudice: Watch Russian Rocket Artillery Erase Ukrainian Positions

Sputnik International

Russian rocket artillery crews have once again sent a not-quite-friendly reminder to the Kiev regime forces that sitting on the other side of a river, even a wide one, does not mean you are safe.

2024-04-27T16:34+0000

2024-04-27T16:34+0000

2024-04-27T16:34+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

russian ministry of defense

bm-21 grad

video

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1b/1118148905_0:2:1410:795_1920x0_80_0_0_0966e6c20fa1026af06568f0a9423f9b.png

Three Ukrainian observation posts and two drone control stations were wiped out during a surprise strike by Russian multiple-launch rocket systems.The attack was carried out from across the Dnepr River and apparently caught the enemy unaware, resulting in maximum damage to the target area.This short video disseminated by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows how such rocket strikes, which Russian forces perform on a regular basis, are conducted.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian Rocket Artillery Erases Ukrainian Positions Sputnik International Russian Rocket Artillery Erases Ukrainian Positions 2024-04-27T16:34+0000 true PT0M29S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

rocket strike video, bm 21 grad, rocket artillery video