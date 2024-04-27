International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240427/russia-creates-1st-space-surveillance-system-over-arctic---roscosmos-1118150198.html
Russia Creates 1st Space Surveillance System Over Arctic - Roscosmos
Russia Creates 1st Space Surveillance System Over Arctic - Roscosmos
Sputnik International
Russia has become the first country in the world to create a space system for monitoring the Arctic region after a state commission had accepted the Arktika-M satellite No. 2 into operation, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said.
2024-04-27T23:44+0000
2024-04-27T23:44+0000
space exploration
russia
satellite
arktika-m satellite
russia
arctic
roscosmos
arktika
science & tech
space rockets
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1b/1118150261_0:195:2949:1854_1920x0_80_0_0_09793eb82a20ee854f1ca76ed024c69e.jpg
In a groundbreaking technological achievement, Russia has announced the development of a space-based hydrometeorological system that allows for continuous observation of the Arctic region, according to a statement.
russia
arctic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1b/1118150261_110:0:2841:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cfce29820218a9f5ae58c1ce5c3aa9fa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
roscosmos, arktika-m, satellite, soyuz-2.1b, arctic region, arctic research, space system, hydrometeorological system
roscosmos, arktika-m, satellite, soyuz-2.1b, arctic region, arctic research, space system, hydrometeorological system

Russia Creates 1st Space Surveillance System Over Arctic - Roscosmos

23:44 GMT 27.04.2024
© Sputnik / Russian space agency RoscosmosSoyuz-2.1b rocket booster with a Fregat upper stage and the first Arktika-M satellite is transported from an assembling hangar to a launchpad ahead of its upcoming launch, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan
Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with a Fregat upper stage and the first Arktika-M satellite is transported from an assembling hangar to a launchpad ahead of its upcoming launch, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2024
© Sputnik / Russian space agency Roscosmos
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has become the first country in the world to create a space system for monitoring the Arctic region after a state commission had accepted the Arktika-M satellite No. 2 into operation, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said.
In a groundbreaking technological achievement, Russia has announced the development of a space-based hydrometeorological system that allows for continuous observation of the Arctic region, according to a statement.
"Today, April 27, 2024, the state commission for flight testing of space complexes for socio-economic, scientific and commercial purposes reviewed the results of flight testing of the highly elliptical hydrometeorological space system Arktika-M with the spacecraft Arktika-M No. 2. Based on the results of the review, the state commission decided to complete the tests with the commissioning of the Arktika-M spacecraft No. 2," Roscosmos said in a statement on Saturday.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала