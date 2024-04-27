https://sputnikglobe.com/20240427/russia-creates-1st-space-surveillance-system-over-arctic---roscosmos-1118150198.html
Russia Creates 1st Space Surveillance System Over Arctic - Roscosmos
Russia has become the first country in the world to create a space system for monitoring the Arctic region after a state commission had accepted the Arktika-M satellite No. 2 into operation, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said.
In a groundbreaking technological achievement, Russia has announced the development of a space-based hydrometeorological system that allows for continuous observation of the Arctic region, according to a statement.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has become the first country in the world to create a space system for monitoring the Arctic region after a state commission had accepted the Arktika-M satellite No. 2 into operation, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said.
In a groundbreaking technological achievement, Russia has announced the development of a space-based hydrometeorological system that allows for continuous observation of the Arctic region, according to a statement.
"Today, April 27, 2024, the state commission for flight testing of space complexes for socio-economic, scientific and commercial purposes reviewed the results of flight testing of the highly elliptical hydrometeorological space system Arktika-M with the spacecraft Arktika-M No. 2. Based on the results of the review, the state commission decided to complete the tests with the commissioning of the Arktika-M spacecraft No. 2," Roscosmos said in a statement on Saturday.