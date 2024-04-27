Russia Creates 1st Space Surveillance System Over Arctic - Roscosmos

"Today, April 27, 2024, the state commission for flight testing of space complexes for socio-economic, scientific and commercial purposes reviewed the results of flight testing of the highly elliptical hydrometeorological space system Arktika-M with the spacecraft Arktika-M No. 2. Based on the results of the review, the state commission decided to complete the tests with the commissioning of the Arktika-M spacecraft No. 2," Roscosmos said in a statement on Saturday.