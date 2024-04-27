https://sputnikglobe.com/20240427/russia-creates-worlds-first-arctic-space-observation-system---roscosmos-1118149304.html

Russia Creates World's First Arctic Space Observation System - Roscosmos

The system consists of two hydrometeorological satellites called Arktika-M, according to Russia's state space agency.

Russia has created the world's first "hydrometeorological space system that provides continuous monitoring of the Earth's Arctic region and adjacent territories," Russian state space agency Roscosmos has said.It comes after successful tests were carried out on the Arktika-M No. 2 spacecraft, which, alongside Arktika-M No. 1, will provide round-the-clock monitoring of the Earth's surface and cloud cover in the Arctic region and adjacent territories, as well as continuous and reliable exchange of meteorological information.In addition, their equipment is used to determine the location of ships, aircraft, and other mobile objects in distress as part of the international satellite search and rescue system "COSPAS-SARSAT."It is noted that as a result of the review, the state commission made a decision "to complete the tests with the acceptance into operation of the spacecraft Arktika-M No. 2 and to use the orbital grouping, consisting of spacecraft Arktika-M No. 1 and No. 2, for its intended purpose."The first satellite Arktika-M was launched into orbit in February 2021 and the second in December 2023.

