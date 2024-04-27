https://sputnikglobe.com/20240427/russia-creates-worlds-first-arctic-space-observation-system---roscosmos-1118149304.html
Russia Creates World's First Arctic Space Observation System - Roscosmos
Russia has created the world's first "hydrometeorological space system that provides continuous monitoring of the Earth's Arctic region and adjacent territories," Russian state space agency Roscosmos has said.It comes after successful tests were carried out on the Arktika-M No. 2 spacecraft, which, alongside Arktika-M No. 1, will provide round-the-clock monitoring of the Earth's surface and cloud cover in the Arctic region and adjacent territories, as well as continuous and reliable exchange of meteorological information.In addition, their equipment is used to determine the location of ships, aircraft, and other mobile objects in distress as part of the international satellite search and rescue system "COSPAS-SARSAT."It is noted that as a result of the review, the state commission made a decision "to complete the tests with the acceptance into operation of the spacecraft Arktika-M No. 2 and to use the orbital grouping, consisting of spacecraft Arktika-M No. 1 and No. 2, for its intended purpose."The first satellite Arktika-M was launched into orbit in February 2021 and the second in December 2023.
It comes after successful tests were carried out on the Arktika-M No. 2 spacecraft, which, alongside Arktika-M No. 1, will provide round-the-clock monitoring of the Earth's surface and cloud cover in the Arctic region and adjacent territories, as well as continuous and reliable exchange of meteorological information.
In addition, their equipment is used to determine the location of ships, aircraft, and other mobile objects in distress as part of the international satellite search and rescue system "COSPAS-SARSAT."
"On April 27, 2024, the state commission for flight tests of space complexes of socio-economic, scientific, and commercial purpose reviewed the results of flight tests of the highly elliptical hydrometeorological space system Arktika-M with the spacecraft (SC) Arktika-M No. 2," Roscosmos' press service said.
It is noted that as a result of the review, the state commission made a decision "to complete the tests with the acceptance into operation of the spacecraft Arktika-M No. 2 and to use the orbital grouping, consisting of spacecraft Arktika-M No. 1 and No. 2, for its intended purpose."
The first satellite Arktika-M was launched into orbit in February 2021 and the second in December 2023.