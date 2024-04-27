https://sputnikglobe.com/20240427/surprise-watch-ukrainian-unit-get-pulverized-by-russian-drone-strike-1118142291.html

Surprise! Watch Ukrainian Unit Get Pulverized by Russian Drone Strike

Surprise! Watch Ukrainian Unit Get Pulverized by Russian Drone Strike

Sputnik International

A group of Ukrainian militants apparently thought themselves to be very smart as they took cover in an abandoned residential structure near the border with Russia’s Belgorod region, apparently believing that it would keep them hidden from Russian drone surveillance and safe from airstrikes.

2024-04-27T11:19+0000

2024-04-27T11:19+0000

2024-04-27T11:19+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

drone strike

video

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1b/1118142409_0:1:1412:795_1920x0_80_0_0_6d5a85f6b164d6b03813ed7c6d955d34.png

A group of Ukrainian militants apparently thought themselves to be very smart as they took cover in an abandoned residential structure near the border with Russia’s Belgorod region, apparently believing that it would keep them hidden from Russian drone surveillance and safe from airstrikes.They soon realized their folly when a Russian UAV operator sent them a present in the form of an explosive-laden FPV drone, which promptly obliterated the Ukrainian gunmen’s hiding place along with its occupants.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian FPV Drone Takes Out Ukrainian Fireteam Sputnik International Russian FPV Drone Takes Out Ukrainian Fireteam 2024-04-27T11:19+0000 true PT0M34S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia military operation, drone strike video