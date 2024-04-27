International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Surprise! Watch Ukrainian Unit Get Pulverized by Russian Drone Strike
A group of Ukrainian militants apparently thought themselves to be very smart as they took cover in an abandoned residential structure near the border with Russia’s Belgorod region, apparently believing that it would keep them hidden from Russian drone surveillance and safe from airstrikes.
A group of Ukrainian militants apparently thought themselves to be very smart as they took cover in an abandoned residential structure near the border with Russia’s Belgorod region, apparently believing that it would keep them hidden from Russian drone surveillance and safe from airstrikes.They soon realized their folly when a Russian UAV operator sent them a present in the form of an explosive-laden FPV drone, which promptly obliterated the Ukrainian gunmen’s hiding place along with its occupants.
Kiev regime forces fond of drone warfare tend to forget that two can play this game.
A group of Ukrainian militants apparently thought themselves to be very smart as they took cover in an abandoned residential structure near the border with Russia’s Belgorod region, apparently believing that it would keep them hidden from Russian drone surveillance and safe from airstrikes.
They soon realized their folly when a Russian UAV operator sent them a present in the form of an explosive-laden FPV drone, which promptly obliterated the Ukrainian gunmen’s hiding place along with its occupants.
