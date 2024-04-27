https://sputnikglobe.com/20240427/surprise-watch-ukrainian-unit-get-pulverized-by-russian-drone-strike-1118142291.html
Surprise! Watch Ukrainian Unit Get Pulverized by Russian Drone Strike
Sputnik International
A group of Ukrainian militants apparently thought themselves to be very smart as they took cover in an abandoned residential structure near the border with Russia’s Belgorod region, apparently believing that it would keep them hidden from Russian drone surveillance and safe from airstrikes.
A group of Ukrainian militants apparently thought themselves to be very smart as they took cover in an abandoned residential structure near the border with Russia’s Belgorod region, apparently believing that it would keep them hidden from Russian drone surveillance and safe from airstrikes.They soon realized their folly when a Russian UAV operator sent them a present in the form of an explosive-laden FPV drone, which promptly obliterated the Ukrainian gunmen’s hiding place along with its occupants.
Kiev regime forces fond of drone warfare tend to forget that two can play this game.
