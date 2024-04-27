https://sputnikglobe.com/20240427/top-us-diplomat-visits-china-amid-push-to-isolate-russia-globally-1118133813.html
Top US Diplomat Visits China Amid Push to Isolate Russia Globally
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's state visit to China.
Top U.S. Diplomat Visits China Amid Push to Isolate Russia Globally
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's state visit to China.
Rachel began the last show of the week by hosting author, journalist and geopolitical analyst KJ Noh on the topic of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to China, where he delivered a list of demands to Beijing.Following a discussion on Blinken in China, Rachel spoke to Journalist and Reporter for RT Manila Chan about the nationwide university protests against the Gaza war, as they continue to gain steam.In the final hour, Rachel was joined by International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda, who discussed Ukraine's attempt to remedy their manpower problems by forcing expatriates to return to the country.Lastly, Editor and Journalist for The Cradle Esteban Carrillo spoke to Rachel about mass graves that were found in Gaza, prompting international outrage and calls for independent investigations.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Top US Diplomat Visits China Amid Push to Isolate Russia Globally
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's state visit to China.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
