Weekly News Wrap-Up: Student Protest Movement Expands: US Hegemony Crashing in Taiwan and Ukraine
Weekly News Wrap-Up: Student Protest Movement Expands: US Hegemony Crashing in Taiwan and Ukraine
Sputnik International
The Biden Administration's failure to acknowledge the collapse of US hegemony is escalating tensions worldwide.
Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss Secretary Blinken's meeting with Chinese officials, which widens the economic and political rift between the two nations. Also, the Trump team plans to sanction its way out of de-dollarization.Tom Porter, activist and educator, joins us to discuss the student protests, the Administration's position on Israel, and the status of the North American peace movement.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss the student protests, the TikTok ban, and the decline of US hegemony.Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and thepolemicist.net, and Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, come together to discuss US war spending, the Biden administration's attacks on free speech, and online censorship.Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM and pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, discusses US imperialism in Africa and Chinese ties to African nations.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:18 GMT 27.04.2024 (Updated: 15:18 GMT 27.04.2024)
The Biden Administration's failure to acknowledge the collapse of US hegemony is escalating tensions worldwide.
Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss Secretary Blinken's meeting with Chinese officials, which widens the economic and political rift between the two nations. Also, the Trump team plans to sanction its way out of de-dollarization.
Tom Porter, activist and educator, joins us to discuss the student protests, the Administration's position on Israel, and the status of the North American peace movement.
Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss the student protests, the TikTok ban, and the decline of US hegemony.
Jim Kavanagh
, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and thepolemicist.net
, and Steve Poikonen
, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, come together to discuss US war spending, the Biden administration's attacks on free speech, and online censorship.
Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM and pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, discusses US imperialism in Africa and Chinese ties to African nations.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
