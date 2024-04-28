https://sputnikglobe.com/20240428/an-overstimulated-younger-generation-are-now-turning-to-dumbphones-1118152204.html

An Overstimulated, Younger Generation Are Now Turning to ‘Dumbphones’

An Overstimulated, Younger Generation Are Now Turning to ‘Dumbphones’

Sputnik International

Andrey Tyukavkin, the executive direction of the branding agency behind the campaign, said the phone was designed to “deliver the basics for a great night out,” like texting and calling.

2024-04-28T05:25+0000

2024-04-28T05:25+0000

2024-04-28T05:25+0000

beyond politics

phone

technology

generation z

society

milan

heineken

cell phones

cell phone

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/1c/1093453417_0:63:1200:738_1920x0_80_0_0_0cb79c19c633990feacabb3b936148ba.jpg

“Dumbphones” are 1990s-inspired phones that have been gaining popularity as an alternative to smartphones. And recently, the beer brand Heineken and the fashion retailer Bodega have collaborated on a dumbphone of their own: the “Boring Phone” is a translucent flip phone that was introduced at Milan design this week.The Boring Phone has been designed with translucent outer hardware, a flip screen, and green accents. Andrey Tyukavkin, the executive direction of the branding agency behind the campaign, said the phone was designed to “deliver the basics for a great night out,” like texting and calling - sans the typical distractions of a smartphone.The phone even has an email app but has no memory to receive actual emails which makes “space” for the user’s social life, says Tyukavkin. The phone includes other apps that encourage the user to actually stop using their phone, including an app that encourages the user to talk to a bartender.Although, the phone may be difficult for one to actually get their hands on, as Heineken and Bodega have only produced 5,000 units and plan to distribute the phones through competitions rather than selling them.The dumbphone boom is being driven by one generation, specifically. The technology analyst Portulans Institute found that Gen Z is concerned about their privacy when online, and often feel as though their personal data is at risk.Generation Z’s suspicion of data - the attention-harvesting technologies that they have grown up with - has encouraged a wave of products centered on nostalgia, even if Gen Z can’t remember the pre-internet, (seeing as they were born between 1997 and 2012).The desire to disconnect from technology and detox is more apparent among the younger generation as well. Gen Z is the only generation whose time on social media has fallen since 2021, according to one research company. However, as nine out of 10 phones are smartphones, most dumbphones still remain a niche item.According to a 2023 report, researchers found that the average teen receives about 237 notifications per day and spends about 4.5 hours on their smartphone. Those using their phones even reported feeling a struggle to manage their smartphone use despite its negative impacts on their health and attention span.But Hannah Welan, a coordinator of the Data Poverty Lab at the Good Things Foundation charity, points out the difficulty in rolling back our advancements in technology by suggesting, “most essential services are now online – education, healthcare, universal credit.”

milan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

heineken, bodega, cellphones, boring phone, dumbphones, texting, calling, social media, cell phone