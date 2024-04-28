https://sputnikglobe.com/20240428/chinese-premier-calls-teslas-development-successful-example-of-china-us-cooperation-1118164455.html

Chinese Premier Calls Tesla's Development Successful Example of China-US Cooperation

The development of US billionaire Elon Musk's electric carmaker Tesla is a successful example of trade and economic cooperation between China and the United States, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Sunday.

"The development of Tesla in China can be called a successful example of trade and economic cooperation between China and the US," the China Central Television (CCTV) broadcaster quoted Li as saying during his meeting with Musk in Beijing. Equal cooperation and mutual benefit correspond to the fundamental interests of the two nations, the Chinese premier added. "China is true to its word and will keep working hard to expand market access, strengthen services and guarantees, create better business conditions and increase comprehensive support for businesses financed from abroad, so that enterprises from all over the world can invest in China easily and carelessly," Li said. Musk, for his part, said during the meeting that the Gigafactory in Shanghai had become Tesla's best performing plant thanks to the "hard work and wisdom of the Chinese team." Tesla is willing to further deepen its cooperation with China and achieve more win-win results, he added. Tesla's Gigafactory in Shanghai is the company's largest plant in terms of electric vehicle production, while the Chinese market is the automaker's largest after the United States. In April 2023, Tesla also announced its plans to build a large factory for the production of Megapack batteries in Shanghai. The agreement to acquire land for the project was signed in Shanghai in December 2023. The company is expected to launch the plant's construction in May 2024, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported, citing the company. Tesla Motors was founded in 2003 as a developer and manufacturer of electric cars and adjacent technologies. The firm is headquartered in the city of Palo Alto, California. Besides cars, Tesla also manufactures batteries for electric vehicles, which are later sold to other car producers, including Toyota и Daimler.

