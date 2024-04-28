International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240428/chinese-premier-calls-teslas-development-successful-example-of-china-us-cooperation-1118164455.html
Chinese Premier Calls Tesla's Development Successful Example of China-US Cooperation
Chinese Premier Calls Tesla's Development Successful Example of China-US Cooperation
Sputnik International
The development of US billionaire Elon Musk's electric carmaker Tesla is a successful example of trade and economic cooperation between China and the United States, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Sunday.
2024-04-28T16:33+0000
2024-04-28T16:33+0000
world
elon musk
china
beijing
tesla
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107127/99/1071279929_0:120:3500:2089_1920x0_80_0_0_4ed9efc8bc7b4e675edfc9ffaf398320.jpg
"The development of Tesla in China can be called a successful example of trade and economic cooperation between China and the US," the China Central Television (CCTV) broadcaster quoted Li as saying during his meeting with Musk in Beijing. Equal cooperation and mutual benefit correspond to the fundamental interests of the two nations, the Chinese premier added. "China is true to its word and will keep working hard to expand market access, strengthen services and guarantees, create better business conditions and increase comprehensive support for businesses financed from abroad, so that enterprises from all over the world can invest in China easily and carelessly," Li said. Musk, for his part, said during the meeting that the Gigafactory in Shanghai had become Tesla's best performing plant thanks to the "hard work and wisdom of the Chinese team." Tesla is willing to further deepen its cooperation with China and achieve more win-win results, he added. Tesla's Gigafactory in Shanghai is the company's largest plant in terms of electric vehicle production, while the Chinese market is the automaker's largest after the United States. In April 2023, Tesla also announced its plans to build a large factory for the production of Megapack batteries in Shanghai. The agreement to acquire land for the project was signed in Shanghai in December 2023. The company is expected to launch the plant's construction in May 2024, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported, citing the company. Tesla Motors was founded in 2003 as a developer and manufacturer of electric cars and adjacent technologies. The firm is headquartered in the city of Palo Alto, California. Besides cars, Tesla also manufactures batteries for electric vehicles, which are later sold to other car producers, including Toyota и Daimler.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220504/tesla-planning-to-build-2nd-production-plant-in-chinas-shanghai-reports-say-1095256270.html
china
beijing
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107127/99/1071279929_389:0:3500:2333_1920x0_80_0_0_ea166016cacede0d6e97ea3bb80e684e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, elon musk, elon musk in china, electic cars, e-cars, tesla as example of us-china cooperation, elon musk meets li qiang, tesla's gigafactory in shanghai
china, elon musk, elon musk in china, electic cars, e-cars, tesla as example of us-china cooperation, elon musk meets li qiang, tesla's gigafactory in shanghai

Chinese Premier Calls Tesla's Development Successful Example of China-US Cooperation

16:33 GMT 28.04.2024
© AP Photo / Ng Han GuanResidents walk past a Tesla store in Beijing
Residents walk past a Tesla store in Beijing - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.04.2024
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The development of US billionaire Elon Musk's electric carmaker Tesla is a successful example of trade and economic cooperation between China and the United States, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Sunday.
"The development of Tesla in China can be called a successful example of trade and economic cooperation between China and the US," the China Central Television (CCTV) broadcaster quoted Li as saying during his meeting with Musk in Beijing.
Equal cooperation and mutual benefit correspond to the fundamental interests of the two nations, the Chinese premier added.
A guest experiences a Tesla car at a car handover ceremony in Shanghai as American electric carmaker Tesla Motors delivers their Model S carsto its first buyers in China on April 23, 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.05.2022
World
Tesla Planning to Build 2nd Production Plant in China's Shanghai, Reports Say
4 May 2022, 10:15 GMT
"China is true to its word and will keep working hard to expand market access, strengthen services and guarantees, create better business conditions and increase comprehensive support for businesses financed from abroad, so that enterprises from all over the world can invest in China easily and carelessly," Li said.
Musk, for his part, said during the meeting that the Gigafactory in Shanghai had become Tesla's best performing plant thanks to the "hard work and wisdom of the Chinese team." Tesla is willing to further deepen its cooperation with China and achieve more win-win results, he added.
© Photo : Twitter screenshotElon Musk meets Chinese PM Li Qiang
Elon Musk meets Chinese PM Li Qiang - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.04.2024
Elon Musk meets Chinese PM Li Qiang
© Photo : Twitter screenshot
Tesla's Gigafactory in Shanghai is the company's largest plant in terms of electric vehicle production, while the Chinese market is the automaker's largest after the United States. In April 2023, Tesla also announced its plans to build a large factory for the production of Megapack batteries in Shanghai. The agreement to acquire land for the project was signed in Shanghai in December 2023. The company is expected to launch the plant's construction in May 2024, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported, citing the company.
Tesla Motors was founded in 2003 as a developer and manufacturer of electric cars and adjacent technologies. The firm is headquartered in the city of Palo Alto, California. Besides cars, Tesla also manufactures batteries for electric vehicles, which are later sold to other car producers, including Toyota и Daimler.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала