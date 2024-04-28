https://sputnikglobe.com/20240428/germany-opposes-seizure-of-russian-assets---report-1118161304.html

Germany Opposes Seizure of Russian Assets - Report

Germany Opposes Seizure of Russian Assets - Report

Sputnik International

Germany opposes the seizure of frozen Russian assets, fearing it could set a precedent and lead to new lawsuits against Berlin for World War II crimes, The Wall Street Journal writes.

2024-04-28T13:41+0000

2024-04-28T13:41+0000

2024-04-28T13:41+0000

world

russia

germany

european union (eu)

berlin

assets

foreign assets

frozen assets

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105736/28/1057362814_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e5d2372f2c77a6d1744d5517934156aa.jpg

Germany opposes the seizure of frozen Russian assets, fearing it could set a precedent and lead to new lawsuits against Berlin for World War II crimes, The Wall Street Journal writes.Berlin said international law prohibits individuals from suing states in foreign courts and that state assets are protected from confiscation. German officials noted that violating this principle in the case of Russia could undermine Germany's longstanding legal position, the newspaper said.Since the start of the special operation in Ukraine, G7 countries and the EU have frozen almost half of Russia's foreign currency reserves, worth about 300 billion euros. Western countries are actively looking for a way to seize these assets and hand them over to Kiev. On April 23, the European People's Party, the largest political group in the European Parliament, has called on the bloc to confiscate all frozen Russian assets to finance reparations for Ukraine. This comes after the US House of Representatives passed a draft law on April 20 to transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine.The Kremlin said that such decisions "would be another step in disregarding all rules and norms of international law." The Russian Foreign Ministry called the freezing of Russian assets theft, noting that these steps target not only the funds of private individuals, but also Moscow's state assets.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240428/russia-warns-seizure-of-its-asset-would-deal-a-blow-western-economic-system-1118155847.html

russia

germany

berlin

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian assets, seizure of russian assets, germany opposes