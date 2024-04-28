International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240428/iran-teases-new-drone-visually-similar-to-russias-lancet-1118159462.html
Iran Teases New Drone Visually Similar to Russia’s Lancet
Iran Teases New Drone Visually Similar to Russia’s Lancet
Sputnik International
Kicking off its foray into drone design and manufacturing in the 1980s during the Iran-Iraq War, Iran has gone on to create more than fifty different kinds of unmanned aerial vehicles, from reconnaissance and strike drones to loitering munitions.
2024-04-28T12:24+0000
2024-04-28T12:24+0000
military
military & intelligence
iran
russia
ukraine
lancet
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
tasnim news agency
drone
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1c/1118159185_0:62:897:566_1920x0_80_0_0_6e7b304f23ef2012c2e98c3540255ea3.png
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has teased a new drone design apparently taking design cues from Russia’s distinct x-winged Lancet series of loitering munitions.Footage of the new UAV, which has yet to be formally unveiled or named, was published by Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, with a one-second clip showing the drone taking off from an undisclosed location with the help of a rear-mounted rocket engine.The news agency says the UAV is expected to “considerably boost the combat capabilities” of Iran’s ground forces, and to be used for “counter-ambush operations.”Russia’s Lancet DronesThe Russian loitering munitions going under the name ‘Lancet’ actually constitute an entire lineup of kamikaze drones, all of them featuring a distinctive single or dual X-wing design. The newest among them, the Z-53 (aka Izdeliye-53, literally ‘Product-53’) has foldout wings and a 5 kg weapons payload. The Lancet-3 and Lancet-1, meanwhile, have fixed wings, and a 3 and 1 kg payload, respectively.Developers say the newest Lancet – the Z-53, includes the ability to engage in network-centric warfare, which allows for a swarm of drones united into a single neural network to operate in coordination with one another to maneuver and select targets - an idea first experimented with by Soviet anti-ship cruise missile designers in the 1980s.The first Lancets were previewed at a Russian military expo in 2019, and began appearing on the battlefield en masse in the Russia-NATO proxy war in Ukraine in the spring of 2023.A simplified, budget-minded analogue of the Lancet known as the Scalpel was unveiled in late 2023. In February, Ukraine announced that it would begin the production of its own Lancet-style drone, signaling a begrudging recognition of the Russian UAV design’s potential.Iran’s DronesIran’s drone manufacturers have created over fifty different drone designs, from short-range tactical UAVs and loitering munitions to rocket and propeller-powered long-range reconnaissance, attack and electronic warfare drones.The origins of Iran’s new X-winged, Lancet-style drone remain unknown, and no information about any possible cooperation with Russian UAV designers has been made available. However, the Iranians are known masters of stretching comparably modest resources dedicated to defense as far as possible to create capabilities on par with both friends and adversaries. With over three decades of experience making drones, Iran has prided itself on the creation of both entirely homegrown UAV designs and projects reverse-engineered from American and Israeli UAVs which made the mistake of flying into the Islamic Republic’s airspace.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231119/russias-lancet-drones-become-scourge-on-the-battlefield-for-ukraine--report-1115055774.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/5-fearsome-drones-iran-could-use-to-strike-back-at-israel-1117892043.html
iran
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1c/1118159185_29:0:866:628_1920x0_80_0_0_5fccec3abdf9c63e1905d419686efc69.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
does iran have lancet drones, who makes lancet drones, who makes x-wing shaped drones, are russia and iran cooperating in drone design
does iran have lancet drones, who makes lancet drones, who makes x-wing shaped drones, are russia and iran cooperating in drone design

Iran Teases New Drone Visually Similar to Russia’s Lancet

12:24 GMT 28.04.2024
© Photo : Screenshot / Tasnim videoScreenshot of Tasnim video showing new Iranian drone design with wings similar to Russia's distinctive Lancet series of loitering munitions.
Screenshot of Tasnim video showing new Iranian drone design with wings similar to Russia's distinctive Lancet series of loitering munitions. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.04.2024
© Photo : Screenshot / Tasnim video
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Kicking off its foray into drone design and manufacturing in the 1980s during the Iran-Iraq War, Iran has gone on to create more than fifty different kinds of unmanned aerial vehicles, from reconnaissance and strike drones to loitering munitions.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has teased a new drone design apparently taking design cues from Russia’s distinct x-winged Lancet series of loitering munitions.
Footage of the new UAV, which has yet to be formally unveiled or named, was published by Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, with a one-second clip showing the drone taking off from an undisclosed location with the help of a rear-mounted rocket engine.
The news agency says the UAV is expected to “considerably boost the combat capabilities” of Iran’s ground forces, and to be used for “counter-ambush operations.”
“Assuming that the new loitering munition manufactured by the IRGC is inspired by the Russian-made Lancet, the drone must have a flight endurance of 30 to 60 minutes and carry a payload of 3 to 6 kilograms within a range of 40 kilometers,” Tasnim indicated.

Russia’s Lancet Drones

The Russian loitering munitions going under the name ‘Lancet’ actually constitute an entire lineup of kamikaze drones, all of them featuring a distinctive single or dual X-wing design. The newest among them, the Z-53 (aka Izdeliye-53, literally ‘Product-53’) has foldout wings and a 5 kg weapons payload. The Lancet-3 and Lancet-1, meanwhile, have fixed wings, and a 3 and 1 kg payload, respectively.
Developers say the newest Lancet – the Z-53, includes the ability to engage in network-centric warfare, which allows for a swarm of drones united into a single neural network to operate in coordination with one another to maneuver and select targets - an idea first experimented with by Soviet anti-ship cruise missile designers in the 1980s.
Russia's Lancet drone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2023
Military
Russia’s Lancet Drones Become ‘Scourge on the Battlefield’ for Ukraine – Report
19 November 2023, 12:55 GMT
The first Lancets were previewed at a Russian military expo in 2019, and began appearing on the battlefield en masse in the Russia-NATO proxy war in Ukraine in the spring of 2023.
A simplified, budget-minded analogue of the Lancet known as the Scalpel was unveiled in late 2023. In February, Ukraine announced that it would begin the production of its own Lancet-style drone, signaling a begrudging recognition of the Russian UAV design’s potential.

Iran’s Drones

Iran’s drone manufacturers have created over fifty different drone designs, from short-range tactical UAVs and loitering munitions to rocket and propeller-powered long-range reconnaissance, attack and electronic warfare drones.
The origins of Iran’s new X-winged, Lancet-style drone remain unknown, and no information about any possible cooperation with Russian UAV designers has been made available. However, the Iranians are known masters of stretching comparably modest resources dedicated to defense as far as possible to create capabilities on par with both friends and adversaries. With over three decades of experience making drones, Iran has prided itself on the creation of both entirely homegrown UAV designs and projects reverse-engineered from American and Israeli UAVs which made the mistake of flying into the Islamic Republic’s airspace.
Iranian drone Mohajer 10 is displayed Iran's defence industry achievements exhibition, on August 23, 2023 in Tehran. Iran unveiled on August 22 its latest domestically built drone that can fly at a higher altitude and for a longer duration with enhanced weapons capabilities, local media reported. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2024
Military
5 Fearsome Drones Iran Could Use to Strike Back at Israel
12 April, 15:05 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала