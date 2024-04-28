https://sputnikglobe.com/20240428/moscow-rules-out-possibility-of-exchanging-new-regions-for-assets-frozen-by-west-1118158802.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia rejects the possibility of exchanging its new regions for assets frozen by the West, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.
"I don't know who claims what, but assets cannot be exchanged for territory. We do not sell our homeland. And Russian assets must remain inviolable, otherwise Western theft will be met with a harsh response. And many in the West have already realized this, but it's a pity that not all of them," Zakharova said on Telegram.
Earlier in the day, The Wall Street Journal reported that Germany wanted the frozen Russian assets
to be left untouched in order to use them as leverage in the negotiations to end the Ukraine conflict and induce Russia to cede part of its new regions.