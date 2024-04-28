International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240428/moscow-rules-out-possibility-of-exchanging-new-regions-for-assets-frozen-by-west-1118158802.html
Moscow Rules Out Possibility of Exchanging New Regions for Assets Frozen by West
Moscow Rules Out Possibility of Exchanging New Regions for Assets Frozen by West
Sputnik International
Russia rejects the possibility of exchanging its new regions for assets frozen by the West, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.
2024-04-28T11:23+0000
2024-04-28T11:23+0000
russia
maria zakharova
russia
frozen assets
region
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/16/1112783206_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f18f5b6dcec3d8cd0440d84362b27dc7.jpg
"I don't know who claims what, but assets cannot be exchanged for territory. We do not sell our homeland. And Russian assets must remain inviolable, otherwise Western theft will be met with a harsh response. And many in the West have already realized this, but it's a pity that not all of them," Zakharova said on Telegram. Earlier in the day, The Wall Street Journal reported that Germany wanted the frozen Russian assets to be left untouched in order to use them as leverage in the negotiations to end the Ukraine conflict and induce Russia to cede part of its new regions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240428/russia-warns-seizure-of-its-asset-would-deal-a-blow-western-economic-system-1118155847.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/16/1112783206_17:0:2748:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c2523877c8fe52c8daea885bcf6c45c8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian foreign ministry, assets frozen, new regions, russian assets
russian foreign ministry, assets frozen, new regions, russian assets

Moscow Rules Out Possibility of Exchanging New Regions for Assets Frozen by West

11:23 GMT 28.04.2024
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov / Go to the mediabankРоссийские флаги, установленные в Москве ко Дню государственного флага России
Российские флаги, установленные в Москве ко Дню государственного флага России - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.04.2024
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia rejects the possibility of exchanging its new regions for assets frozen by the West, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.
"I don't know who claims what, but assets cannot be exchanged for territory. We do not sell our homeland. And Russian assets must remain inviolable, otherwise Western theft will be met with a harsh response. And many in the West have already realized this, but it's a pity that not all of them," Zakharova said on Telegram.
Ten-ruble coins - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.04.2024
Economy
Russia Warns Seizure of Its Assets Would Deal a Blow to Western Economic System
10:03 GMT
Earlier in the day, The Wall Street Journal reported that Germany wanted the frozen Russian assets to be left untouched in order to use them as leverage in the negotiations to end the Ukraine conflict and induce Russia to cede part of its new regions.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала