https://sputnikglobe.com/20240428/nasa-celebrates-as-voyager-1-talks-to-earth-again-1118151270.html

NASA Celebrates as Voyager 1 Talks to Earth Again

NASA Celebrates as Voyager 1 Talks to Earth Again

Sputnik International

The mission team received the first coherent data about the health and status of Voyager 1’s engineering systems on April 20, months after trying to solve the glitch.

2024-04-28T05:19+0000

2024-04-28T05:19+0000

2024-04-28T05:19+0000

beyond politics

nasa

nasa probe

voyager 1

voyager 2

voyager spacecraft

space exploration

science & tech

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102514/25/1025142530_0:183:1667:1121_1920x0_80_0_0_5c29eb6a9423bc9abd506b0d043c4a54.jpg

NASA recently announced that it was able to once again communicate with the Voyager 1 probe after months of troubleshooting a glitch that had Voyager 1 sending messages back to earth that were indecipherable.The mission team received the first coherent data about the health and status of Voyager 1’s engineering systems on April 20, months after trying to solve the glitch. The team is still reviewing the information, but have surmised that the probe is back on board.Voyager 1’s glitch was first detected in November; while there was still a clear connection between Earth and Voyager 1, the messages that the probe was sending back were unreadable. Troubleshooting the probe was challenging, as the spacecraft is traveling in interstellar space more than 15 billion miles away.Spilker explained that the glitch came from a hardware failure, most likely as a result of age or perhaps it was hit by radiation, and likely ruined a small section (3%) of code in the computer’s memory. As a result, Voyager 1 was unable to send readable messages about its health and science observations.The NASA team found that they could not repair the chip, but did find that if they divided the code into smaller parts and stored them in different areas of the computer’s memory, and then reprogrammed the section that needed fixing so the entire system could work cohesively.Repairs were difficult because the technology on Voyager 1 dates back to the mid-century. Spilker described the amount of memory as being equivalent to an electric car key.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

voyager 1, voyager 2, probe, nasa, space, space exploration