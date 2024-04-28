https://sputnikglobe.com/20240428/over-10-people-injured-in-israeli-airstrike-in-southern-lebanon---source-1118152142.html

Over 10 People Injured in Israeli Airstrike in Southern Lebanon - Source

Over 10 People Injured in Israeli Airstrike in Southern Lebanon - Source

Sputnik International

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry has said some 100,000 people have been forced to leave their homes in southern Lebanon because of Israel's shelling.

2024-04-28T03:35+0000

2024-04-28T03:35+0000

2024-04-28T05:31+0000

world

lebanon

middle east

israel

hezbollah

gaza strip

hamas

palestine-israel conflict

israel-gaza conflict

humanitarian crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1c/1118152409_0:8:3076:1738_1920x0_80_0_0_b1644d41723e72b726bcb1cad2a912a2.jpg

In turn, Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah said it had attacked three Israeli military targets near Lebanon's southern border. Hezbollah has been exchanging airstrikes with Israel since October 2023, as the situation in the region deteriorated dramatically after Israel announced a military operation against Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The Lebanese Foreign Ministry has said some 100,000 people have been forced to leave their homes in southern Lebanon because of Israel's shelling. Israel has also said that about 80,000 residents of northern Israel have found themselves in a similar situation.

lebanon

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

lebanon, lebanese foreign ministry, israel, israel defense forces, hezbollah, hamas, gaza strip, israel, sarbin