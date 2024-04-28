https://sputnikglobe.com/20240428/over-10-people-injured-in-israeli-airstrike-in-southern-lebanon---source-1118152142.html
Over 10 People Injured in Israeli Airstrike in Southern Lebanon - Source
03:35 GMT 28.04.2024 (Updated: 05:31 GMT 28.04.2024)
SOUTH LEBANON (Sputnik) - Twelve people were injured as a result of an Israeli airstrike on the town of Sarbin in southern Lebanon, a local military source told Sputnik.
"Israeli warplanes attacked a house in the city of Sarbin in southern Lebanon with guided missiles. As a result of the bombing, ten Lebanese citizens… and two Syrian citizens were injured," the source said on Saturday.
In turn, Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah said it had attacked three Israeli military targets near Lebanon's southern border.
Hezbollah has been exchanging airstrikes with Israel since October 2023, as the situation in the region deteriorated dramatically after Israel announced a military operation against Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
The Lebanese Foreign Ministry has said some 100,000 people have been forced to leave their homes in southern Lebanon because of Israel's shelling. Israel has also said that about 80,000 residents of northern Israel have found themselves in a similar situation.