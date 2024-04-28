https://sputnikglobe.com/20240428/uk-may-deploy-troops-in-gaza-to-deliver-humanitarian-aid---reports-1118152612.html

UK May Deploy Troops in Gaza to Deliver Humanitarian Aid - Reports

On Saturday, the UK navy said that it had sent an RFA Cardigan Bay ship to support the construction of a "temporary pier to allow delivery of humanitarian aid directly from the sea into Gaza."

The report noted, however, that the government has not yet made a final decision on this issue. On Saturday, the UK navy said that it had sent an RFA Cardigan Bay ship to support the construction of a "temporary pier to allow delivery of humanitarian aid directly from the sea into Gaza." On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 34,300 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities.

