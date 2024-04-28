https://sputnikglobe.com/20240428/uk-planning-to-adopt-hypersonic-missiles-by-2030--reports-1118155052.html

UK Planning to Adopt Hypersonic Missiles by 2030 – Reports

Sputnik International

The UK Defense Ministry has insisted that hypersonic missiles capable of reaching speeds exceeding Mach 5 be designed and assembled entirely in the United Kingdom by 2030 to catch up with Russia and China, The Telegraph newspaper reported, citing sources.

UK's plans to develop a hypersonic missile are still at an early stage and it is unclear whether it will be launched from land, sea or air, the report said on Saturday. The report noted that missiles may be purchased from the United States if there is a need to obtain this type of weapon sooner. However, the US is still only testing hypersonic missiles and does not have a ready-made version.

