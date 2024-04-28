https://sputnikglobe.com/20240428/uk-planning-to-adopt-hypersonic-missiles-by-2030--reports-1118155052.html
UK Planning to Adopt Hypersonic Missiles by 2030 – Reports
UK Planning to Adopt Hypersonic Missiles by 2030 – Reports
Sputnik International
The UK Defense Ministry has insisted that hypersonic missiles capable of reaching speeds exceeding Mach 5 be designed and assembled entirely in the United Kingdom by 2030 to catch up with Russia and China, The Telegraph newspaper reported, citing sources.
2024-04-28T09:06+0000
2024-04-28T09:06+0000
2024-04-28T09:06+0000
military
keir starmer
united kingdom (uk)
russia
china
hypersonic weapons
hypersonic missiles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/07/1092824246_0:66:858:549_1920x0_80_0_0_fe6a0dfa30464c9087a1aa5b1f14e3f8.jpg
UK's plans to develop a hypersonic missile are still at an early stage and it is unclear whether it will be launched from land, sea or air, the report said on Saturday. The report noted that missiles may be purchased from the United States if there is a need to obtain this type of weapon sooner. However, the US is still only testing hypersonic missiles and does not have a ready-made version.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240418/is-the-us-mako-missile-truly-hypersonic-or-just-in-name-only-1117999852.html
united kingdom (uk)
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/07/1092824246_0:0:858:645_1920x0_80_0_0_8d919f85db3a89d9eda6d4013470045b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
uk defense ministry, hypersonic missiles, russia and china, speeds exceeding mach 5
uk defense ministry, hypersonic missiles, russia and china, speeds exceeding mach 5
UK Planning to Adopt Hypersonic Missiles by 2030 – Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK Defense Ministry has insisted that hypersonic missiles capable of reaching speeds exceeding Mach 5 be designed and assembled entirely in the United Kingdom by 2030 to catch up with Russia and China, The Telegraph newspaper reported, citing sources.
UK's plans to develop a hypersonic missile
are still at an early stage and it is unclear whether it will be launched from land, sea or air, the report said on Saturday.
"Cutting-edge projects like this are only possible because of the massive new investment the Government has made this week in defense innovation. With Labour refusing to match our investment, continuing this project would be impossible under Keir Starmer – the military would be forced to cut the hypersonic programme, in a move that would make Putin’s dreams come true," the source was quoted as saying by the newspaper.
The report noted that missiles may be purchased from the United States if there is a need to obtain this type of weapon sooner. However, the US is still only testing hypersonic missiles and does not have a ready-made version.