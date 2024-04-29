https://sputnikglobe.com/20240429/first-us-nuclear-power-plant-in-over-30-years-goes-fully-on-line---georgia-power-1118183144.html

First US Nuclear Power Plant in Over 30 Years Goes Fully on Line - Georgia Power

First US Nuclear Power Plant in Over 30 Years Goes Fully on Line - Georgia Power

Sputnik International

The fourth and final unit of the first nuclear power station to be built in the US in more than 30 years finally went online after a seven year delay, Georgia Power announced.

2024-04-29T21:26+0000

2024-04-29T21:26+0000

2024-04-29T21:26+0000

americas

us

georgia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0b/18/1090999933_0:161:3069:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_defbf313067cf66c07eecabb56088028.jpg

"Georgia Power declared today that Plant Vogtle Unit 4 has entered commercial operation and is now serving customers and the state of Georgia," the release said. The new unit, which can produce enough electricity to power an estimated 500,000 homes and businesses, will provide energy to customers for at least 60 to 80 years, the release said. The plant is operated by Southern Nuclear on behalf of Georgia Power, Oglethorpe Power, MEAG Power and Dalton Utilities, the release added. The third and fourth Plant Vogtle units may also be the last nuclear reactors built in the United States, according to media reports.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240429/macron-in-favor-of-debating-european-nuclear-deterrent-1118167602.html

americas

georgia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

georgia power us, us atomic power, us npp, us public plant