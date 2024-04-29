International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240429/first-us-nuclear-power-plant-in-over-30-years-goes-fully-on-line---georgia-power-1118183144.html
First US Nuclear Power Plant in Over 30 Years Goes Fully on Line - Georgia Power
First US Nuclear Power Plant in Over 30 Years Goes Fully on Line - Georgia Power
Sputnik International
The fourth and final unit of the first nuclear power station to be built in the US in more than 30 years finally went online after a seven year delay, Georgia Power announced.
2024-04-29T21:26+0000
2024-04-29T21:26+0000
americas
us
georgia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0b/18/1090999933_0:161:3069:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_defbf313067cf66c07eecabb56088028.jpg
"Georgia Power declared today that Plant Vogtle Unit 4 has entered commercial operation and is now serving customers and the state of Georgia," the release said. The new unit, which can produce enough electricity to power an estimated 500,000 homes and businesses, will provide energy to customers for at least 60 to 80 years, the release said. The plant is operated by Southern Nuclear on behalf of Georgia Power, Oglethorpe Power, MEAG Power and Dalton Utilities, the release added. The third and fourth Plant Vogtle units may also be the last nuclear reactors built in the United States, according to media reports.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240429/macron-in-favor-of-debating-european-nuclear-deterrent-1118167602.html
americas
georgia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0b/18/1090999933_168:0:2899:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ef0075c7e4cb4bee2a36a177d431544f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
georgia power us, us atomic power, us npp, us public plant
georgia power us, us atomic power, us npp, us public plant

First US Nuclear Power Plant in Over 30 Years Goes Fully on Line - Georgia Power

21:26 GMT 29.04.2024
© AP Photo / David RamosThe Asco I nuclear power station, center, is seen near houses in the small town of Asco, Spain in Tuesday, April 15, 2008. Spain's nuclear watchdog agency said Tuesday it is checking about 800 people for contamination after finding that a leak at a nuclear plant in northeast Spain last year was bigger than previously reported.
The Asco I nuclear power station, center, is seen near houses in the small town of Asco, Spain in Tuesday, April 15, 2008. Spain's nuclear watchdog agency said Tuesday it is checking about 800 people for contamination after finding that a leak at a nuclear plant in northeast Spain last year was bigger than previously reported. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2024
© AP Photo / David Ramos
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The fourth and final unit of the first nuclear power station to be built in the United States in more than 30 years finally went online after a seven year delay, Georgia Power announced in a press release on Monday.
"Georgia Power declared today that Plant Vogtle Unit 4 has entered commercial operation and is now serving customers and the state of Georgia," the release said.
The new unit, which can produce enough electricity to power an estimated 500,000 homes and businesses, will provide energy to customers for at least 60 to 80 years, the release said.
"With all four units now in operation, Plant Vogtle is the largest generator of clean energy in the nation, expected to produce more than 30 million megawatt hours of electricity each year," the release said.
The plant is operated by Southern Nuclear on behalf of Georgia Power, Oglethorpe Power, MEAG Power and Dalton Utilities, the release added.
The third and fourth Plant Vogtle units may also be the last nuclear reactors built in the United States, according to media reports.
French President Emmanuel Macron gestures during a press conference at the end of the European Council summit at the EU headquarters in Brussels, on April 18, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2024
World
Macron 'In Favor' of Debating European Nuclear Deterrent
04:11 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала