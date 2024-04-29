https://sputnikglobe.com/20240429/first-us-nuclear-power-plant-in-over-30-years-goes-fully-on-line---georgia-power-1118183144.html
First US Nuclear Power Plant in Over 30 Years Goes Fully on Line - Georgia Power
First US Nuclear Power Plant in Over 30 Years Goes Fully on Line - Georgia Power
Sputnik International
The fourth and final unit of the first nuclear power station to be built in the US in more than 30 years finally went online after a seven year delay, Georgia Power announced.
2024-04-29T21:26+0000
2024-04-29T21:26+0000
2024-04-29T21:26+0000
americas
us
georgia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0b/18/1090999933_0:161:3069:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_defbf313067cf66c07eecabb56088028.jpg
"Georgia Power declared today that Plant Vogtle Unit 4 has entered commercial operation and is now serving customers and the state of Georgia," the release said. The new unit, which can produce enough electricity to power an estimated 500,000 homes and businesses, will provide energy to customers for at least 60 to 80 years, the release said. The plant is operated by Southern Nuclear on behalf of Georgia Power, Oglethorpe Power, MEAG Power and Dalton Utilities, the release added. The third and fourth Plant Vogtle units may also be the last nuclear reactors built in the United States, according to media reports.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240429/macron-in-favor-of-debating-european-nuclear-deterrent-1118167602.html
americas
georgia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0b/18/1090999933_168:0:2899:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ef0075c7e4cb4bee2a36a177d431544f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
georgia power us, us atomic power, us npp, us public plant
georgia power us, us atomic power, us npp, us public plant
First US Nuclear Power Plant in Over 30 Years Goes Fully on Line - Georgia Power
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The fourth and final unit of the first nuclear power station to be built in the United States in more than 30 years finally went online after a seven year delay, Georgia Power announced in a press release on Monday.
"Georgia Power declared today that Plant Vogtle Unit 4 has entered commercial operation and is now serving customers and the state of Georgia," the release said.
The new unit, which can produce enough electricity to power an estimated 500,000 homes and businesses, will provide energy to customers for at least 60 to 80 years, the release said.
"With all four units now in operation, Plant Vogtle is the largest generator of clean energy in the nation, expected to produce more than 30 million megawatt hours of electricity each year," the release said.
The plant is operated by Southern Nuclear on behalf of Georgia Power, Oglethorpe Power, MEAG Power and Dalton Utilities, the release added.
The third and fourth Plant Vogtle units may also be the last nuclear reactors built in the United States, according to media reports.